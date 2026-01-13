Level Up! Lansdowne, Sponsorship

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About this event
Register your team to compete for the Lansdowne Community Cup. Includes listing as a presenting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.
$5,000+ Enjoy all the benefits of being a presenting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.
$2,500+ Enjoy all the benefits of being a supporting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.
$1,500+ Enjoy all the benefits of being a supporting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.
$250+ Enjoy all the benefits of being an entry-level event sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!