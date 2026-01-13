Lansdowne Children's Centre

Hosted by

Lansdowne Children's Centre

About this event

Level Up! Lansdowne, Sponsorship

Sign Up for TEAM CHALLENGE
$5,000

Register your team to compete for the Lansdowne Community Cup. Includes listing as a presenting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.

Level 4 Sponsor - SUPERSTAR!
Pay what you can

$5,000+ Enjoy all the benefits of being a presenting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.

Level 3 Sponsor - ACHIEVER
Pay what you can

$2,500+ Enjoy all the benefits of being a supporting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.

Level 2 Sponsor - EXPLORER
Pay what you can

$1,500+ Enjoy all the benefits of being a supporting sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.

Level 1 Sponsor - NOVICE
Pay what you can

$250+ Enjoy all the benefits of being an entry-level event sponsor of the Lansdowne Heroes Walk and Roll event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!