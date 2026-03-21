L'HÉRITAGE D'ALEXANDRE 2026

This amount includes an exclusive evening in the refined setting of King Alexandre, a multi-course gourmet menu, carefully selected pairings of spirits and great vintages, as well as privileged access to a unique auction, where prestigious lots will be hidden in suitcases, in a nod to the mission of the evening.

This amount includes an exclusive evening in the refined setting of King Alexandre, a multi-course gourmet menu, carefully selected pairings of spirits and great vintages, as well as privileged access to a unique auction, where prestigious lots will be hidden in suitcases, in a nod to the mission of the evening.

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