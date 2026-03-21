Fondation du Centre jeunesse de l'Estrie Inc.

Hosted by

Fondation du Centre jeunesse de l'Estrie Inc.

About this event

L'HÉRITAGE D'ALEXANDRE 2026

276 Rue King Ouest

Sherbrooke, QC J1H 1R1, Canada

General Admission
$350
This amount includes an exclusive evening in the refined setting of King Alexandre, a multi-course gourmet menu, carefully selected pairings of spirits and great vintages, as well as privileged access to a unique auction, where prestigious lots will be hidden in suitcases, in a nod to the mission of the evening.
Add a donation for Fondation du Centre jeunesse de l'Estrie Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!