Liberation of France Memorial

Freedom Iris - without Dine & Dance - $545 • 24" metal tulip with your chosen year (1945-2025)
• Commemorative certificate in presentation folder
• Dedication ceremony attendance - June 27, 2026
• Permanent placement in Liberation Garden
If you can't attend, we will have a dignitary or veteran or silver cross family member "plant" your iris and mail your certificate to you.
The cost of sponsoring a iris funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship.
Freedom Iris - without Dine & Dance - $545 • 24" metal tulip with your chosen year (1945-2025)
• Commemorative certificate in presentation folder
• Dedication ceremony attendance - June 27, 2026
• Permanent placement in Liberation Garden
If you can't attend, we will have a dignitary or veteran or silver cross family member "plant" your iris and mail your certificate to you.
The cost of sponsoring a iris funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship.
Freedom Iris - with Dine & Dance
$645
Freedom Iris with Dine & Dance - $645
• 24" metal iris with your chosen year (1945-2025)
• Commemorative certificate in presentation folder
• Permanent placement in Liberation Garden
• 2 tickets to the June 27, 2026 Dinner & Dance ($125 value)
If you can't attend, we will have a veteran /silver cross family members "plant" your tulip, eat your dinner and mail your certificate to you!
The cost of sponsoring a iris funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship.
Freedom Iris with Dine & Dance - $645
• 24" metal iris with your chosen year (1945-2025)
• Commemorative certificate in presentation folder
• Permanent placement in Liberation Garden
• 2 tickets to the June 27, 2026 Dinner & Dance ($125 value)
If you can't attend, we will have a veteran /silver cross family members "plant" your tulip, eat your dinner and mail your certificate to you!
The cost of sponsoring a iris funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!