Liberation of France Memorial

Freedom Iris with Dine & Dance - $645 • 24" metal iris with your chosen year (1945-2025) • Commemorative certificate in presentation folder • Permanent placement in Liberation Garden • 2 tickets to the June 27, 2026 Dinner & Dance ($125 value) If you can't attend, we will have a veteran /silver cross family members "plant" your tulip, eat your dinner and mail your certificate to you! The cost of sponsoring a iris funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship.

