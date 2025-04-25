Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

Liberation of France Memorial

10121 93 St

Grande Prairie, AB T8V 1Y1, Canada

$545
Freedom Iris - without Dine & Dance - $545 • 24" metal tulip with your chosen year (1945-2025) • Commemorative certificate in presentation folder • Dedication ceremony attendance - June 27, 2026 • Permanent placement in Liberation Garden If you can't attend, we will have a dignitary or veteran or silver cross family member "plant" your iris and mail your certificate to you. The cost of sponsoring a iris funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship.
$645
Freedom Iris with Dine & Dance - $645 • 24" metal iris with your chosen year (1945-2025) • Commemorative certificate in presentation folder • Permanent placement in Liberation Garden • 2 tickets to the June 27, 2026 Dinner & Dance ($125 value) If you can't attend, we will have a veteran /silver cross family members "plant" your tulip, eat your dinner and mail your certificate to you! The cost of sponsoring a iris funds our operations and programs at Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre and is meant to be a 'lifetime' of the metal flower type of sponsorship.

