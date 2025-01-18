Liberty Soccer Academy Winnipeg's annual raffle 2025

At Liberty Soccer Academy Winnipeg, we’re committed to providing a safe and welcoming place of respite to those Refugees seeking to play soccer in our community. With the rising number of individuals and families facing financial, difficult circumstances coming to Canada need for a reliable and compassionate support system has never been greater and this includes access to soccer programs. One of the most important things we do throughout all our programming here at lsahelp people through the beautiful game - we provide over 1,00 refugees a day throughout our programming! We do our best to ensure no one in our community goes unnoticed through our program. We firmly believe access to soccer and other sports is fundamental to the well-being and dignity of every person we support. Your support of our 50/50 draw will help us continue to provide nourishing meals to the community we support

At Liberty Soccer Academy Winnipeg, we’re committed to providing a safe and welcoming place of respite to those Refugees seeking to play soccer in our community. With the rising number of individuals and families facing financial, difficult circumstances coming to Canada need for a reliable and compassionate support system has never been greater and this includes access to soccer programs. One of the most important things we do throughout all our programming here at lsahelp people through the beautiful game - we provide over 1,00 refugees a day throughout our programming! We do our best to ensure no one in our community goes unnoticed through our program. We firmly believe access to soccer and other sports is fundamental to the well-being and dignity of every person we support. Your support of our 50/50 draw will help us continue to provide nourishing meals to the community we support

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