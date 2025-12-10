Liberty's 2025 Christmas Raffle for ANPCS

Hosted by
About this raffle
4 tickets to see Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames at Rogers Place in Edmonton on December 23, 2025.
Visit here for more details:
https://www.rogersplace.com/events/oilers/event/icedis-9085-oilers-vs-flames-2025-12-23
$1000 worth of Westjet gift cards.
32" diameter steel fire pit ring, engraved with Liberty-themed art, and complete with matching fire poker.
Liberty-themed Pit Boss Mahogany 260 portable wood pellet grill.
Visit here for more details:
https://signaturebackyard.ca/products/pit-boss-r-series-wood-pellet-grill-copy?_pos=1&_sid=50d119f4f&_ss=r
Vermont Castings Woodland 1080 sq. in. pellet grill.
Visit here for more details:
https://www.canadiantire.ca/en/pdp/vermont-castings-woodlandtm-1080-sq-in-pellet-bbq-grill-0853173p.html
1-person full day (8 hour) blacksmithing class at AZ Custom Knives in Grande Prairie, AB.
Learn how to forge with a Swiss Journeyman Artistic Blacksmith in a private class - $735 value.
Visit here for more details:
https://www.azcustomknives.com/service-page/1-person-full-day-blacksmithing-class?referral=service_list_widget
2 Adult full-day lift tickets to Banff Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort.
Visit here for more details:
Blackstone 36” propane griddle with hood, dual folding side shelves, and side shelf extension.
Visit here for more details:
https://blackstoneproducts.com/products/36-omnivore-griddle-w-hood
Makita 36V (18V x 2) 16" Cordless Chainsaw Kit - comes with x2 5.0 Ah batteries and dual charger.
Visit here for more details:
