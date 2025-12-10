Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

Hosted by

Alberta Northwest Palliative Care Society

About this raffle

Liberty's 2025 Christmas Raffle for ANPCS

Set of 4 Hockey Tickets (Oilers vs. Flames @ Roger's Place)
$5

4 tickets to see Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames at Rogers Place in Edmonton on December 23, 2025.


Visit here for more details:

https://www.rogersplace.com/events/oilers/event/icedis-9085-oilers-vs-flames-2025-12-23

$1000 of Westjet Gift Cards
$5

$1000 worth of Westjet gift cards.

Liberty Fire Pit with Poker
$5

32" diameter steel fire pit ring, engraved with Liberty-themed art, and complete with matching fire poker.

Liberty Pit Boss Portable Pellet Grill
$5

Liberty-themed Pit Boss Mahogany 260 portable wood pellet grill.


Visit here for more details:

https://signaturebackyard.ca/products/pit-boss-r-series-wood-pellet-grill-copy?_pos=1&_sid=50d119f4f&_ss=r

Vermont Castings Pellet Grill (1080 sq. in.)
$5

Vermont Castings Woodland 1080 sq. in. pellet grill.


Visit here for more details:

https://www.canadiantire.ca/en/pdp/vermont-castings-woodlandtm-1080-sq-in-pellet-bbq-grill-0853173p.html

Private Blacksmithing Lesson (8hr)
$5

1-person full day (8 hour) blacksmithing class at AZ Custom Knives in Grande Prairie, AB.

Learn how to forge with a Swiss Journeyman Artistic Blacksmith in a private class - $735 value.


Visit here for more details:

https://www.azcustomknives.com/service-page/1-person-full-day-blacksmithing-class?referral=service_list_widget

Set of 2 Sunshine Village Ski Passes
$5

2 Adult full-day lift tickets to Banff Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort.


Visit here for more details:

https://www.skibanff.com/ski-ride/passes/day-passes/

Blackstone 36" Griddle with Hood and Folding Shelves
$5

Blackstone 36” propane griddle with hood, dual folding side shelves, and side shelf extension.


Visit here for more details:

https://blackstoneproducts.com/products/36-omnivore-griddle-w-hood

Makita 36V (18V x 2) 16" Cordless Chainsaw Kit
$5

Makita 36V (18V x 2) 16" Cordless Chainsaw Kit - comes with x2 5.0 Ah batteries and dual charger.


Visit here for more details:

https://shop.northernmetalic.com/18v-x-2-16-chainsaw-kit

