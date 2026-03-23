Librissimi's Online Auction

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A 2900.00 Value!
One pair of stunning 14K yellow gold and natural diamond earrings.
Ideal for Mother's Day, Birthday or Wedding Anniversaries.
Show her your love and support Librissimi with your bid!
Many thanks to Eternal Jewellers! Earrings will be available for pick up at Villa Colombo
Starting bid
Pair of great Raptors Tickets for an October home game during the 2026-27 season. Date will be confirmed once the Season Schedule is released.
Reds, Section 120, Row 22, Seats 17 and 18
Many thanks to Harbour Printing!
Tickets will be transferred digitally to the winner!
Starting bid
GRACIOUSLY DONATED BY PICCIN BOTTOS PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
TWO (2) LOWER-LEVEL TORONTO BLUE JAYS TICKETS Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Monday, June 8, 2026 (at 7:07pm) Roy Halladay Replica Retro Jersey Giveaway Night Section 125 – Row 8 – Seats 1 & 2 (aisle). Tickets will be transferred electronically to the winner.
Starting bid
A pair of Blue Jays tickets for Saturday July 18, 2026!
A perfect night out with a loved one and the Boys of Summer! Bid now and support Librissimi today!
Many thanks to CHIN Radio!
Tickets will be transferred electronically to the winner
Starting bid
Ecology minded luxury in a slim design, this bidet seat WASHLET features the technologically advanced ewater+ system, which mists and cleans the bowl water after every use. Fully automated, including remote control and heated seat, Auto Flush capable with optional auto flush kit when installed on select TOTO toilets only. Compatible with both traditional and WASHLET+ toilet bowls.
Starting bid
Comic book lovers, don't miss this opportunity to own a high quality SIGNED print of an illustration by one of Italy's most famous contemporary illustrators. Giulio De Vita, whose work is highly prized in France and Belgium, has also worked with Marvel and Disney. The print is an illustration of Lemuri, a character from the book Lemuri il visionario. The print is framed.
Starting bid
Comic book lovers, don't miss this opportunity to own a high quality SIGNED print of an illustration by one of Italy's most famous contemporary illustrators. Giulio De Vita, whose work is highly prized in France and Belgium, has also worked with Marvel and Disney. The print is framed.
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