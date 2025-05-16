Tara Cheyenne Freidenburg Workshop

May 22nd, 10:30-12pm, Theatre We will be exploring the idea of character through physicality, dance, gesture, and image. Through personal investigation, working in pairs and groups we will play with ways character(s) can inhabit our bodies, movement vocabulary and our voices. We will also play with our voices as they extend from our bodies and dance practices. We will use both improvisation and short devised movement sequences and text to facilitate our explorations. “Play” is our theme! Price includes taxes.

May 22nd, 10:30-12pm, Theatre We will be exploring the idea of character through physicality, dance, gesture, and image. Through personal investigation, working in pairs and groups we will play with ways character(s) can inhabit our bodies, movement vocabulary and our voices. We will also play with our voices as they extend from our bodies and dance practices. We will use both improvisation and short devised movement sequences and text to facilitate our explorations. “Play” is our theme! Price includes taxes.

seeMoreDetailsMobile