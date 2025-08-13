Light the Town Blue 2025 with Seasons Centre

1st sponsor at this level will have the choice of puck drop at the game with Seasons Centre participant, OR Private Box. Second and Third Sponsors at this level get the selection of the remaining options.
Photo with teams post-game.
A Charlie and Carly Horse pregame reception photoshoot.
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by the team.
20 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 20 grieving children to the game or use them personally.
Prominent promotion at the game.
Promotion on a prominent Barrie billboard.
PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
1st sponsor at this level will have the choice of puck drop at the game with Seasons Centre participant, OR Private Box. Second and Third Sponsors at this level get the selection of the remaining options.
Photo with teams post-game.
A Charlie and Carly Horse pregame reception photoshoot.
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by the team.
20 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 20 grieving children to the game or use them personally.
Prominent promotion at the game.
Promotion on a prominent Barrie billboard.
PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
Compassion Champions
$3,000
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by the team.
Photo with teams post-game.
Closest to centre ice contest to win an autographed hockey stick by the team.
16 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 16 grieving children to the game or use them personally.
PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by the team.
Photo with teams post-game.
Closest to centre ice contest to win an autographed hockey stick by the team.
16 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 16 grieving children to the game or use them personally.
PLUS All * benefits in Hope Supporters
Hope Supporters
$2,000
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by a player
Photo with teams post-game.
8 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 8 grieving children to the game or use them personally
Meet and Greet with Charlie and Carly Horse
*Light the Town Blue lawn sign*
*Be included in our Light the Town Blue* Map on website and social media*
*A cheque presentation*
*Be included in our social media and e-newsletter feature story*
*A tour of Seasons Centre*
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey autographed by a player
Photo with teams post-game.
8 tickets to Charity Hockey Game - You can choose to send 8 grieving children to the game or use them personally
Meet and Greet with Charlie and Carly Horse
*Light the Town Blue lawn sign*
*Be included in our Light the Town Blue* Map on website and social media*
*A cheque presentation*
*Be included in our social media and e-newsletter feature story*
*A tour of Seasons Centre*
Game Day Package
$750
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey.
2 tickets to Charity Hockey Game.
Photo with teams post-game.
30th Anniversary Barrie Colts Game Jersey.
2 tickets to Charity Hockey Game.
Photo with teams post-game.
Add a donation for Hospice Simcoe - Seasons Centre
$
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