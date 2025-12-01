Light up a Day, Light up the Future!

As a LATKE sponsor, your Logo or personal message will be:
*Featured on OJCS Instagram & Facebook
*Included in email newsletter
*Listing on the Friends of OJCS donor website (according to tier level – for corporate donors)
As a DRIEDEL sponsor, your Logo or personal message will be:
*Featured on OJCS Instagram & Facebook
*Included in email newsletter
*Special email from the Director of Development to all parents, grandparents, alumni, and faculty
*Listing on the Friends of OJCS donor website (according to tier level – for corporate donors)
As a SHAMASH sponsor, your Logo or personal message will be:
*Featured on OJCS Instagram & Facebook
*Included in email newsletter
*Special email from the Director of Development to parents, grandparents, alumni, and faculty
*Website spotlight
*Listing on the Friends of OJCS donor website (according to tier level – for corporate donors)
*Special recognition at the Hanukkah concert at the school
