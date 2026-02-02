Lighthouse All-Stars Auction

Hosted by
Place Bell, 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, QC H7N 0E4, Canada
A pair of Montreal Victoire gloves signed by Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin
Erin Ambrose photo, 8x10, certified by Premium Autographs – Team Canada – 2022 Gold Medal
Set of four Montreal Victoire coasters, 8.5 cm diameter
Jersey worn by Jade Downie-Landry during the Pro Game at the first LS7 Montreal edition
Catherine Dubois photo, 8x10, certified by Premium Autographs – Montreal Victoire
This Bauer stick from Laura Stacey is signed by the entire 2025–26 Montreal Victoire roster
Premium framing with an autographed 8x10 photo by Ann-Renée Desbiens, exclusive Premium Autographs athlete. Certified by Premium Autographs. Dimensions: 16.5 in x 16.5 in
Premium framing with an autographed 8x10 photo by Catherine Dubois. Certified by Premium Autographs. Dimensions: 14.5 in x 18.25 in
This CCM stick from Ann-Renée Desbiens is signed and game-used
