Lighthouse All-Stars Auction

Montreal Victoire Gloves, signed by L. Stacey and M-P Poulin
$200

Starting bid

A pair of Montreal Victoire gloves signed by Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin

Erin Ambrose Photo 8x10
$40

Starting bid

Erin Ambrose photo, 8x10, certified by Premium Autographs – Team Canada – 2022 Gold Medal

Red and White Coasters
$10

Starting bid

Set of four Montreal Victoire coasters, 8.5 cm diameter

LS7 Jersey by JDL item
LS7 Jersey by JDL
$60

Starting bid

Jersey worn by Jade Downie-Landry during the Pro Game at the first LS7 Montreal edition

Catherine Dubois Photo 8x10
$25

Starting bid

Catherine Dubois photo, 8x10, certified by Premium Autographs – Montreal Victoire

Laura Stacey stick signed by the Montreal Victoire item
Laura Stacey stick signed by the Montreal Victoire
$200

Starting bid

This Bauer stick from Laura Stacey is signed by the entire 2025–26 Montreal Victoire roster

Blue and White Coasters
$10

Starting bid

Set of four Montreal Victoire coasters, 8.5 cm diameter

Premium Framing – Ann-Renée Desbiens
$100

Starting bid

Premium framing with an autographed 8x10 photo by Ann-Renée Desbiens, exclusive Premium Autographs athlete. Certified by Premium Autographs. Dimensions: 16.5 in x 16.5 in

Premium Framing – Catherine Dubois
$100

Starting bid

Premium framing with an autographed 8x10 photo by Catherine Dubois. Certified by Premium Autographs. Dimensions: 14.5 in x 18.25 in

Game-used Ann-Renée Desbiens signed stick item
Game-used Ann-Renée Desbiens signed stick
$150

Starting bid

This CCM stick from Ann-Renée Desbiens is signed and game-used

Blue and Grey Coasters
$5

Starting bid

Set of four Montreal Victoire coasters, 8.5 cm diameter

