Hosted by

The Charlottetown Film Society Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Lights ! Camera ! Auction!

Pick-up location

582 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1, Canada Noon-7pm

Kitchen Essentials Gift basket item
Kitchen Essentials Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

ProKeeper storage Set, Sobeys $50 Gift Card, Various Kitchen Items Total Value $170

Charlottetown Islanders 5 Game Flex Pack item
Charlottetown Islanders 5 Game Flex Pack
$25

Starting bid

5 game Flexpack (5 open-ended tickets)

Value $100

Red Shores Top of the Park Sunday Brunch for 4 item
Red Shores Top of the Park Sunday Brunch for 4
$25

Starting bid

Expires 31 December 2026. Value $100

2 tickets for Watermark Theatre #1 item
2 tickets for Watermark Theatre #1
$25

Starting bid

2026 Season. Value $90 per pair tickets.

This season features Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking and Canadian playwright Kristen Da Silva’s Sugar Road, two productions that bring plenty of laughs and a touch of romance to North Rustico next summer.

2 tickets for Watermark theatre #2 item
2 tickets for Watermark theatre #2
$25

Starting bid

For 2026 Season. Value $90 per pair tickets.

This season features Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking and Canadian playwright Kristen Da Silva’s Sugar Road, two productions that bring plenty of laughs and a touch of romance to North Rustico next summer.

His and Hers Leather-wrapped Pewter Flasks item
His and Hers Leather-wrapped Pewter Flasks
$25

Starting bid

Wentworth Pewter, Sheffield UK, handcrafted, Bourneville leather

One night accommodation at Rodd Charlottetown item
One night accommodation at Rodd Charlottetown
$50

Starting bid

Value $200

Searching for Abegweit item
Searching for Abegweit
$30

Starting bid

The Island Songs & Stories of Lennie Gallant, returns for four shows this summer at the Harbourfront Theatre! This “love letter to PEI” explores Island legends, myths, history and tall tales that will make you laugh, cry, and want to dance!


4 nights only:

Sunday – July 12, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Tuesday – July 21, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Tuesday – August 11, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Wednesday – August 12, 2026 – 7:30 PM


The Dunes Pottery Salad Bowl & Teak Salad Tongs item
The Dunes Pottery Salad Bowl & Teak Salad Tongs
$25

Starting bid

Value $120

Antique Rustic Chandelier item
Antique Rustic Chandelier
$50

Starting bid

All Crystals present plus replacements. Ready to wire in. Value $450

Pewter "Love Skull" Budvase item
Pewter "Love Skull" Budvase
$20

Starting bid

NEW! Wentworth Pewter, Sheffield UK . 8 inches Value $75

2 Tickets for Vishten June 30 2026 - Souris Show Hall item
2 Tickets for Vishten June 30 2026 - Souris Show Hall
$25

Starting bid

Value $80. General Seating

An unmissable opportunity to experience the breadth and depth of Francophone musical traditions in North America with PEI/Magdalen Islands band Vishtèn and Grammy-winning Cajun fiddler Louis Michot visiting from Louisiana.

2 Movie Themed Jigsaws & Movie Genius Card Game item
2 Movie Themed Jigsaws & Movie Genius Card Game
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Owl's Hollow. Value $95

Gift Basket of Assorted small Toys item
Gift Basket of Assorted small Toys
$10

Starting bid

Mini Squishmallows, Pudgy Penquis, Hello Kitty, Baby Dinosaur Etc - Plus Twoowls Hollow Play passes. Value $60

2 Tickets to "Anne of Green Gables" or "Come From Away" item
2 Tickets to "Anne of Green Gables" or "Come From Away"
$50

Starting bid

Confederation Centre of the Arts . Tiers 2-4. Value

2 Fox Meadow Golf Course FOX PASSES item
2 Fox Meadow Golf Course FOX PASSES
$100

Starting bid

Each FOX PASS - 2 Rounds. Cart, ,

Aveda Cosmetic Body & Hair products & $40 Gift card item
Aveda Cosmetic Body & Hair products & $40 Gift card
$50

Starting bid

Donated by SOHO Spa and Salon, Stratford Value $300

Cavendish Cottage - 2 nights Sat 29 Aug/Sun 30 Aug item
Cavendish Cottage - 2 nights Sat 29 Aug/Sun 30 Aug item
Cavendish Cottage - 2 nights Sat 29 Aug/Sun 30 Aug item
Cavendish Cottage - 2 nights Sat 29 Aug/Sun 30 Aug
$300

Starting bid

Value $900. For two adults. Additional $100 per night per adult

Beautiful 2-bedroom cottage surrounded by trees on a large private yard. Located just 5 minutes from Cavendish Beach and close to Forest Hills and Green Gables golf courses. The perfect spot for a peaceful PEI getaway.

Signed Olympic shirt- BRETT GALLANT item
Signed Olympic shirt- BRETT GALLANT item
Signed Olympic shirt- BRETT GALLANT item
Signed Olympic shirt- BRETT GALLANT
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate Island pride with this signed jersey from Olympic gold medalist Brett Gallant, and one of PEI’s most accomplished athletes! This is straight from Cortina Italy!

Night at The Holman Grand + $100 Redwater Rustic Grille item
Night at The Holman Grand + $100 Redwater Rustic Grille
$100

Starting bid

Value $300

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