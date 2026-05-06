Lights ! Camera ! Auction!

The Island Songs & Stories of Lennie Gallant, returns for four shows this summer at the Harbourfront Theatre! This “love letter to PEI” explores Island legends, myths, history and tall tales that will make you laugh, cry, and want to dance!





4 nights only:

Sunday – July 12, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Tuesday – July 21, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Tuesday – August 11, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Wednesday – August 12, 2026 – 7:30 PM



