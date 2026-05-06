Lights ! Camera ! Auction!

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582 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1, Canada Noon-7pm
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ProKeeper storage Set, Sobeys $50 Gift Card, Various Kitchen Items Total Value $170
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5 game Flexpack (5 open-ended tickets)
Value $100
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Expires 31 December 2026. Value $100
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2026 Season. Value $90 per pair tickets.
This season features Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking and Canadian playwright Kristen Da Silva’s Sugar Road, two productions that bring plenty of laughs and a touch of romance to North Rustico next summer.
Starting bid
For 2026 Season. Value $90 per pair tickets.
This season features Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking and Canadian playwright Kristen Da Silva’s Sugar Road, two productions that bring plenty of laughs and a touch of romance to North Rustico next summer.
Starting bid
Wentworth Pewter, Sheffield UK, handcrafted, Bourneville leather
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Value $200
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The Island Songs & Stories of Lennie Gallant, returns for four shows this summer at the Harbourfront Theatre! This “love letter to PEI” explores Island legends, myths, history and tall tales that will make you laugh, cry, and want to dance!
4 nights only:
Sunday – July 12, 2026 – 7:30 PM
Tuesday – July 21, 2026 – 7:30 PM
Tuesday – August 11, 2026 – 7:30 PM
Wednesday – August 12, 2026 – 7:30 PM
Starting bid
Value $120
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All Crystals present plus replacements. Ready to wire in. Value $450
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NEW! Wentworth Pewter, Sheffield UK . 8 inches Value $75
Starting bid
Value $80. General Seating
An unmissable opportunity to experience the breadth and depth of Francophone musical traditions in North America with PEI/Magdalen Islands band Vishtèn and Grammy-winning Cajun fiddler Louis Michot visiting from Louisiana.
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Donated by Owl's Hollow. Value $95
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Mini Squishmallows, Pudgy Penquis, Hello Kitty, Baby Dinosaur Etc - Plus Twoowls Hollow Play passes. Value $60
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Confederation Centre of the Arts . Tiers 2-4. Value
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Each FOX PASS - 2 Rounds. Cart, ,
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Donated by SOHO Spa and Salon, Stratford Value $300
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Value $900. For two adults. Additional $100 per night per adult
Beautiful 2-bedroom cottage surrounded by trees on a large private yard. Located just 5 minutes from Cavendish Beach and close to Forest Hills and Green Gables golf courses. The perfect spot for a peaceful PEI getaway.
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Celebrate Island pride with this signed jersey from Olympic gold medalist Brett Gallant, and one of PEI’s most accomplished athletes! This is straight from Cortina Italy!
Starting bid
Value $300
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