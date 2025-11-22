Vibro-Playground Fundraiser Party!

Help us represent local Deaf artists with professionalism. This single ticket will subsidize the cost of a vertical rolling banner that we can set up at shows, booths, and other events. Deaf artists are a part of the community.





Your generosity will be recognized with your name or chosen identifier on the banner everywhere it goes: “This banner is proudly sponsored by (YOUR NAME)."





This is a ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITY! We only need one banner, so only one lucky person will get recognized in this way for years to come!





Check out a mock-up of our future banner at Instagram: @the_invisible_practice