Vibro-Playground Fundraiser Party!

Includes access to the January 31 event and one drink ticket!
Only 20 of these tickets are available, and you can't buy them after January 16! Book yours now and guarantee yourself an evening of warm fun in the middle of winter!
Includes access to the January 31 event, one drink ticket, and 1-year TIP membership valued at $25!
You'll also get access to our members-only newsletter and group chat, plus get access to other benefits and perks through the year. The proceeds of this ticket will go directly to subsidizing our community programming, such as reducing or eliminating a workshop fee for a Deaf artist.
Help us represent local Deaf artists with professionalism. This single ticket will subsidize the cost of a vertical rolling banner that we can set up at shows, booths, and other events. Deaf artists are a part of the community.
Your generosity will be recognized with your name or chosen identifier on the banner everywhere it goes: “This banner is proudly sponsored by (YOUR NAME)."
This is a ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITY! We only need one banner, so only one lucky person will get recognized in this way for years to come!
Check out a mock-up of our future banner at Instagram: @the_invisible_practice
Help us build more Vibro-Tables for CARBON MOVEMENTS national tour! We managed to build six, but we need four more!
Your purchase will let us expand our fleet so even more audience members can enjoy this one-of-a-kind interactive experience during performances across Canada and beyond.
Your generosity will be recognized with a metal plaque bearing your name or chosen identifier installed on the Vibro-Table everywhere it goes: “Vibro-Table sponsored by (YOUR NAME HERE)."
