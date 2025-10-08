Top 10 Finalists

Offered by
"I'm here for your concerns."
Derby has office experience, loves paperwork (well, shredding the paper) and has boundless energy.
Major for Mayor
From shelter resident to candidate for Mayor — Major’s story proves that second chances can lead to big dreams. ❤️
Major once called the LA Animal Shelter home, and now he’s ready to represent all pets
Everything will always be ok
Well look at her, she’s got what it takes.
Everyday is a good day with Ray Ray!
Raeya is the ultimate personality and welcomes everyone she meets! She resembles the warm, welcoming personality to which this town shows!
Together We Can Get Our Ducks in a Row!
Born in Amherst, LA Alumni, ducky is a stand up citizen who loves to play ball with everyone, she has a welcoming smile and greets everyone with enthusiasm, ready to have a fun and exciting conversation
All Pets Matter, Nunya Beeswax For Mayor
Nunya is a super friend with all people & other furry friends and she is always ready to smile for the camera.
Nunya loves everyone she meets, including other fur friends. Nunya is a real go getter when playing with favourite ball, always ready for good walk and loves her cuddle time.
THERE'S a pot of gold in every rescue.
Jack loves everyone he meets both 2 and 4 legged. He does his business discreetly, speaks when necessary and offers a helping paw at every opportunity. Jack wants everyone to be as happy as he is.
“Loyalty you can count on”
Mr. Bears focus is to Unlock happiness by showing that all animals deserve a roof over their head, food in their belly and don’t only deserve love…. They are love. Every paw deserves a home.
Fetch master of Amherst
Under novas leadership, expect more wood chips in the dog park, free balls at every poop bag station, and Town-wide treat dispensers (pending budget approval). Every citizen deserves a good walk!
"Distinguished. Determined. Dapper. Mayor Meowstache."
Meowstache is a very distinguished cat. She would make a great mayor of Amherst.
