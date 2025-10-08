Offered by

Lillian Allbon Animal Shelter

Top 10 Finalists

Derby
$5

"I'm here for your concerns."


Derby has office experience, loves paperwork (well, shredding the paper) and has boundless energy.

Major
$5

Major for Mayor


From shelter resident to candidate for Mayor — Major’s story proves that second chances can lead to big dreams. ❤️

Major once called the LA Animal Shelter home, and now he’s ready to represent all pets

Susie
$5

Everything will always be ok


Well look at her, she’s got what it takes.

Raeya
$5

Everyday is a good day with Ray Ray!


Raeya is the ultimate personality and welcomes everyone she meets! She resembles the warm, welcoming personality to which this town shows!

Ducky
$5

Together We Can Get Our Ducks in a Row!


Born in Amherst, LA Alumni, ducky is a stand up citizen who loves to play ball with everyone, she has a welcoming smile and greets everyone with enthusiasm, ready to have a fun and exciting conversation

Nunya Beeswax
$5

All Pets Matter, Nunya Beeswax For Mayor


Nunya is a super friend with all people & other furry friends and she is always ready to smile for the camera.


Nunya loves everyone she meets, including other fur friends. Nunya is a real go getter when playing with favourite ball, always ready for good walk and loves her cuddle time.

Jack
$5

THERE'S a pot of gold in every rescue.


Jack loves everyone he meets both 2 and 4 legged. He does his business discreetly, speaks when necessary and offers a helping paw at every opportunity. Jack wants everyone to be as happy as he is.

Mr. Bear
$5

“Loyalty you can count on”


Mr. Bears focus is to Unlock happiness by showing that all animals deserve a roof over their head, food in their belly and don’t only deserve love…. They are love. Every paw deserves a home.

Nova
$5

Fetch master of Amherst


Under novas leadership, expect more wood chips in the dog park, free balls at every poop bag station, and Town-wide treat dispensers (pending budget approval). Every citizen deserves a good walk!

Meowstache (aka Sherlock)
$5

"Distinguished. Determined. Dapper. Mayor Meowstache."


Meowstache is a very distinguished cat. She would make a great mayor of Amherst.

