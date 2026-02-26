Lipedema Canada Conference 2026

Be part of the movement. This pass is designed for patients, advocates, and the general public who want to be at the heart of Canada’s first national Lipedema event. Join us for two days of groundbreaking education and community building as we redefine the future of care from the ground up.





Your Conference Pass Includes:

2-Day Full Conference Access: Entry to all keynote sessions and research presentations (Sept 11–12) at the Victoria Inn and Conference Centre.

The Foundation for Change: Direct access to the latest insights on Lipedema education, patient care, and the groundwork for new Canadian health policy.

"The Doctor is In" Registration: Opportunity to register for a formal assessment by a team of global experts. (Note: VIP ticket holders receive a 48-hour head start on registration; General Admission may apply for any remaining slots after the priority period).

Lipedema Gala & Awards tickets not included, but can be purchased separately below.

Shape the Future: Get Involved

We believe that Open Minds Change Lives. Beyond attending the sessions, you can help shape the future of this community: