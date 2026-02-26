Lipedema Canada • Lipœdème Canada

Hosted by

Lipedema Canada • Lipœdème Canada

About this event

Lipedema Canada Conference 2026

1808 Wellington Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3H 0G3, Canada

EARLY BIRD - VIP ALL ACCESS (General Admission)
$395
Available until May 31

2 Day Full Conference Pass + GALA Dinner

Experience every historic moment of Canada’s first national lipedema conference with our most comprehensive package. This VIP All-Access pass is designed for patients, allies, and the public to immerse themselves in world-class education and community celebration.

Your VIP Experience Includes:

  • Two-Day Full Conference Pass: Complete access to all sessions, research presentations, and workshops at the Victoria Inn and Conference Centre (Sept 11–12).
  • The Lipedema Gala & Awards: An unforgettable evening on Sept 12th at the Royal Canadian Aviation Museum. Enjoy dinner, live music, and dancing as we celebrate our community’s resilience and progress.
  • Official #LipCanCon T-Shirt: Wear the movement with our exclusive 2026 commemorative conference apparel.
  • Priority "The Doctor is In" Access: Secure your chance to be among the first to register for a formal assessment by global experts. This hands-on diagnostic opportunity is strictly limited to 30 slots—VIP status gives you the best chance to secure your spot. (priority registration opens 48 hours ahead of the general admission)
Early Bird: General Admission (Conference Only)
$225
Available until May 31

Be part of the movement. This pass is designed for patients, advocates, and the general public who want to be at the heart of Canada’s first national Lipedema event. Join us for two days of groundbreaking education and community building as we redefine the future of care from the ground up.


Your Conference Pass Includes:

  • 2-Day Full Conference Access: Entry to all keynote sessions and research presentations (Sept 11–12) at the Victoria Inn and Conference Centre.
  • The Foundation for Change: Direct access to the latest insights on Lipedema education, patient care, and the groundwork for new Canadian health policy.
  • "The Doctor is In" Registration: Opportunity to register for a formal assessment by a team of global experts. (Note: VIP ticket holders receive a 48-hour head start on registration; General Admission may apply for any remaining slots after the priority period).

Lipedema Gala & Awards tickets not included, but can be purchased separately below.

Shape the Future: Get Involved

We believe that Open Minds Change Lives. Beyond attending the sessions, you can help shape the future of this community:

  • Call for Speakers & Abstracts: Share your story or research on a national stage. Abstract submissions are officially open on our homepage—apply today to join our lineup of voices.
  • Advocacy in Action: Discover how to become part of the informed community building a stronger network for Lipedema care across Canada.
Early Bird: Clinician & Professional (Conference Only)
$399
Available until May 31

Advance your practice and lead the national movement. This pass is designed for healthcare professionals who want full access to the groundbreaking education and research of Canada’s first Lipedema conference. Secure your place among the leaders redefining Lipedema care from the ground up.

Your Professional Pass Includes:

  • 2-Day Full Conference Pass: Comprehensive access to all keynote sessions, research presentations, and clinical workshops (Sept 11–12) at the Victoria Inn and Conference Centre.
  • Professional Certification: All registrants at this level receive an official Certificate of Education. CME credits are currently pending.
  • "The Doctor is In" Clinical Opportunity: As a clinician, you are invited to apply for our hands-on diagnostic session. We are seeking Canadian and global providers to participate as Hands-on Learners or Clinical Mentors. Work alongside world leaders to perform formal assessments on real patients. (Note: Separate application and approval required via the homepage).

Lipedema Gala & Awards tickets not included, but can be purchased separately below.

Shape the Future: Professional Initiatives

As a professional attendee, you are empowered to make history through these high-impact opportunities available on our homepage:

  • The DELPHI Committee: Apply to join the creation of the first Canadian Standard of Care for Lipedema. We are seeking knowledgeable and interested clinicians across all disciplines to help draft national guidelines from the ground up.
  • Advanced CLT International Certification: Participate in the 2-day accredited training by the Lymphedema Training Academy (UK). Become one of the first internationally certified Advanced Lipedema CLTs in Canada. (Note: Separate registration and additional fees apply).
  • Call for Speakers & Abstracts: Share your expertise with a national audience. Abstract submissions are open now—apply to present your research or clinical findings.

Open Minds Change Lives. Secure your professional pass today and help build the foundation for excellence in Canadian healthcare.

Lipedema Gala and Awards (add on)
$150

The Lipedema Gala & Awards


September 12th 6:30pm - late


Join us for the spectacular grand finale of our conference! We’re gathering at the nearby Royal Canadian Aviation Museum for an unforgettable evening of reflection, connection, and celebration.

Set against a backdrop of Canadian history, we’ll dine together, dance the night away to live music, and honour the incredible accomplishments of our community. This is more than just a dinner—it’s a celebration of a foundational moment in Canadian Lipedema history.

  • Who’s Invited? Everyone! Whether you attended the conference or just want to join the celebration, all are welcome.
  • Tickets: Add a Gala seat to your conference registration or purchase standalone tickets for your guests.
  • Note: Each attendee requires an individual ticket.
The Lipedema Gala & Awards: Community Champion Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Lipedema Gala & Awards: Community Champion Table (Seats 10)


September 12th 6:30pm - late


Join us for the spectacular grand finale of our conference! We’re gathering at the nearby Royal Canadian Aviation Museum for an unforgettable evening of reflection, connection, and celebration.

Set against a backdrop of Canadian history, we’ll dine together, dance the night away to live music, and honour the incredible accomplishments of our community. This is more than just a dinner—it’s a celebration of a foundational moment in Canadian Lipedema history.


Elevate your impact and host your team or guests in style. The "Champion Table" offers a dedicated space for 10 guests to enjoy the Gala Dinner and Awards together. This is the premier choice for organizations and community leaders looking to show their support for this foundational moment in Canadian Lipedema history.

  • Custom Table Recognition: As a thank you for your support, your organization’s logo or name will be featured on your table’s centrepiece marker, identifying you as a Table Host.
  • Exclusive Seating: Guarantee your group stays together with a reserved 10-top table.
  • Flexible Hosting: Purchase now and distribute your 10 tickets to your chosen guests at your convenience.
  • Limited Availability: Only 6 tables are available at this special rate.
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