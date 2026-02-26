Lipedema Canada Conference 2026

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About this event
2 Day Full Conference Pass + GALA Dinner
Experience every historic moment of Canada’s first national lipedema conference with our most comprehensive package. This VIP All-Access pass is designed for patients, allies, and the public to immerse themselves in world-class education and community celebration.
Be part of the movement. This pass is designed for patients, advocates, and the general public who want to be at the heart of Canada’s first national Lipedema event. Join us for two days of groundbreaking education and community building as we redefine the future of care from the ground up.
Lipedema Gala & Awards tickets not included, but can be purchased separately below.
We believe that Open Minds Change Lives. Beyond attending the sessions, you can help shape the future of this community:
Advance your practice and lead the national movement. This pass is designed for healthcare professionals who want full access to the groundbreaking education and research of Canada’s first Lipedema conference. Secure your place among the leaders redefining Lipedema care from the ground up.
Lipedema Gala & Awards tickets not included, but can be purchased separately below.
As a professional attendee, you are empowered to make history through these high-impact opportunities available on our homepage:
Open Minds Change Lives. Secure your professional pass today and help build the foundation for excellence in Canadian healthcare.
The Lipedema Gala & Awards
September 12th 6:30pm - late
Join us for the spectacular grand finale of our conference! We’re gathering at the nearby Royal Canadian Aviation Museum for an unforgettable evening of reflection, connection, and celebration.
Set against a backdrop of Canadian history, we’ll dine together, dance the night away to live music, and honour the incredible accomplishments of our community. This is more than just a dinner—it’s a celebration of a foundational moment in Canadian Lipedema history.
The Lipedema Gala & Awards: Community Champion Table (Seats 10)
September 12th 6:30pm - late
Join us for the spectacular grand finale of our conference! We’re gathering at the nearby Royal Canadian Aviation Museum for an unforgettable evening of reflection, connection, and celebration.
Set against a backdrop of Canadian history, we’ll dine together, dance the night away to live music, and honour the incredible accomplishments of our community. This is more than just a dinner—it’s a celebration of a foundational moment in Canadian Lipedema history.
Elevate your impact and host your team or guests in style. The "Champion Table" offers a dedicated space for 10 guests to enjoy the Gala Dinner and Awards together. This is the premier choice for organizations and community leaders looking to show their support for this foundational moment in Canadian Lipedema history.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!