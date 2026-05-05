Lithography (Level 2): mezzotint | Training for all | Srping 2026
5445 DE GASPÉ AVE
Montréal, QC H2T 3B3, Canada, espace 517
Lithography (Level 2): mezzotint | Training for all | Srping 2026
$350
6 left!
Trainer: Carlos Calado | Wednesdays, May 27, June 3, 10, and 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. | 12 hours of training, materials included | Prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.
Trainer: Carlos Calado | Wednesdays, May 27, June 3, 10, and 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. | 12 hours of training, materials included | Prerequisites | This training gives you access to the preferential rate of $35 for Fridays at the Workshop.
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