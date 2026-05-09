Little Current Yacht Club

Offered by

Little Current Yacht Club

About this shop

Little Current Yacht Club's Ships Store

Vintage LCYC Hoodie item
Vintage LCYC Hoodie
$42
Members only

Unisex pullover hoodie. Medium weight and great for cool days on the North Channel.

LCYC Cap item
LCYC Cap item
LCYC Cap
$21
Members only

Great cap. Just the right weight for warm days. Comes with a retainer strap. Size is adjustable. Embroidered front and side.

LCYC Vintage garment dyed tee shirt. 100% cotton item
LCYC Vintage garment dyed tee shirt. 100% cotton
$16
Members only
LCYC polo shirts. Perfect for the more formal gatherings. item
LCYC polo shirts. Perfect for the more formal gatherings. item
LCYC polo shirts. Perfect for the more formal gatherings.
$35
Members only
LCYC Eco Softshell Vest. Embroidered front and back item
LCYC Eco Softshell Vest. Embroidered front and back item
LCYC Eco Softshell Vest. Embroidered front and back
$85
Members only

The eco-friendly men's Joris Eco Softshell Vest is made with recycled polyester, recycled zippers and recycled pinch labels - all certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) - providing a look that's as sustainable as it is stylish. The brushed fleece interior delivers next-level comfort, and the waterproof, breathable three-layer construction and water-repellant finish make it a versatile layering piece. It's loaded with functional features, like brushed tricot lined pockets for extra comfort and zippered pockets to keep your valuables safe - plus an interior pocket with hook-and-loop closure.

Shipping Fee via Canada Post small box item
Shipping Fee via Canada Post small box
$25

This option is for a Canada Post small box 32cm x 24 cm x 8 cm (12 3/5 inches x 9 9/20 inches x 3 3/20 inches) and up to 5K or 10 pounds.

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