Little Current Yacht Club's Ships Store

The eco-friendly men's Joris Eco Softshell Vest is made with recycled polyester, recycled zippers and recycled pinch labels - all certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) - providing a look that's as sustainable as it is stylish. The brushed fleece interior delivers next-level comfort, and the waterproof, breathable three-layer construction and water-repellant finish make it a versatile layering piece. It's loaded with functional features, like brushed tricot lined pockets for extra comfort and zippered pockets to keep your valuables safe - plus an interior pocket with hook-and-loop closure.