Little Current Yacht Club's Ships Store

About this shop
Unisex pullover hoodie. Medium weight and great for cool days on the North Channel.
Great cap. Just the right weight for warm days. Comes with a retainer strap. Size is adjustable. Embroidered front and side.
The eco-friendly men's Joris Eco Softshell Vest is made with recycled polyester, recycled zippers and recycled pinch labels - all certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) - providing a look that's as sustainable as it is stylish. The brushed fleece interior delivers next-level comfort, and the waterproof, breathable three-layer construction and water-repellant finish make it a versatile layering piece. It's loaded with functional features, like brushed tricot lined pockets for extra comfort and zippered pockets to keep your valuables safe - plus an interior pocket with hook-and-loop closure.
This option is for a Canada Post small box 32cm x 24 cm x 8 cm (12 3/5 inches x 9 9/20 inches x 3 3/20 inches) and up to 5K or 10 pounds.
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