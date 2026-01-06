Little League Alberta Annual General Meeting Weekend Registration

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About this event
Includes everything from the Opening Pitch & Networking Social and the Full Day Saturday options.
Held at the Freestyle Social Club inside the Hotel Arts beginning at 8:00pm. Includes appetizers, one drink, and access to the golf simulators, the year-round poolside, as well as other games like foosball, shuffleboard, bubble hockey, and tee golf. (18+)
Includes access to all workshops and the AGM, along with two snack breaks, continental breakfast, and lunch, as well as entry to the Little League Alberta Awards Dinner and Cocktail Mixer along with dinner provided.
Includes access to all workshops and AGM, along with two snack breaks, continental breakfast, and lunch.
Includes entry to the LLA Awards Dinner and Cocktail Mixer along with dinner provided.
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