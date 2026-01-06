Little League Alberta

Hosted by

Little League Alberta

About this event

Little League Alberta Annual General Meeting Weekend Registration

119 12 Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0G8, Canada

Full Weekend
$144

Includes everything from the Opening Pitch & Networking Social and the Full Day Saturday options.

Opening Pitch & Networking Social (Friday Only)
$15

Held at the Freestyle Social Club inside the Hotel Arts beginning at 8:00pm. Includes appetizers, one drink, and access to the golf simulators, the year-round poolside, as well as other games like foosball, shuffleboard, bubble hockey, and tee golf. (18+)

Full Day Saturday
$129

Includes access to all workshops and the AGM, along with two snack breaks, continental breakfast, and lunch, as well as entry to the Little League Alberta Awards Dinner and Cocktail Mixer along with dinner provided.

Workshops and AGM (Saturday Day Only)
$99

Includes access to all workshops and AGM, along with two snack breaks, continental breakfast, and lunch.

Little League Alberta Awards Dinner (Saturday Night Only)
$80

Includes entry to the LLA Awards Dinner and Cocktail Mixer along with dinner provided.

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