Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association

Offered by

Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association

About this shop

Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association's Shop

Womans Raspberry T-shirt item
Womans Raspberry T-shirt item
Womans Raspberry T-shirt
$30

Available is XS - XL

**please note the colour in this image is darker, in person it is a brighter pink

*these shirts fit small, order at least one size up

Womans Heather grey T-shirt item
Womans Heather grey T-shirt item
Womans Heather grey T-shirt
$30

Available is XS - XL

**please note the colour in this image is darker, in person it is a brighter pink

*these shirts fit small, order at least one size up

Unisex grey Tshirt item
Unisex grey Tshirt item
Unisex grey Tshirt
$30

Available is S - XL

Unisex Green Tshirt item
Unisex Green Tshirt item
Unisex Green Tshirt
$30

Available is S - XL

Colombia Credit Union Employee Cookbook item
Colombia Credit Union Employee Cookbook item
Colombia Credit Union Employee Cookbook
$20

Full of delicious recipes, this cookbook has something for everyone! Bonus – CVCU is donating all proceeds to the animals!

Membership - 1 year item
Membership - 1 year
$10

Members have voting rights at our AGM, help increase society numbers for grant applications, and membership fees are a donation to animal care! As a member, you will automatically be added to our e-mail list and receive our NEW newsletter as well as info about events and our AGM (you may opt out anytime).

DNA My Dog Essential item
DNA My Dog Essential
$79.99

Uncover what makes your dog so unique. Learn about their breed breakdown, associated health concerns, personality traits, plus tips for unleashing a better bond with your best bud.

*we get a portion of the proceeds from every test

DNA My Dog Premium Test kit item
DNA My Dog Premium Test kit
$129.99

Dig deeper into your dog’s DNA. Uncover your pet’s breed details and ancestry including wolf lineage, genetic age, breed-related health concerns, unique personality traits, how to unleash a deeper bond with your best bud and so much more.

*we get a portion of the proceeds from every test

Dog Safety Colouring Book - Englishdownload item
Dog Safety Colouring Book - Englishdownload
$5

Digital download of English dog safety colouring book.

Dog Safety Colouring Book - French download item
Dog Safety Colouring Book - French download
$5

Digital download of French dog safety colouring book.

Vintage Children's Toque item
Vintage Children's Toque item
Vintage Children's Toque item
Vintage Children's Toque
Pay what you can

Multiple styles and colours available

Add a donation for Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!