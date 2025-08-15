Hosted by

MotherFood Live Aid 40 Silent Auction

Dinner for Two at Joe Beef Value: $250 item
$150

Enjoy an exquisite dinner for two at Joe Beef Restaurant , a Montreal institution

10 Hour Recording Session at Hotel2Tango Studio Value:$1800 item
$500

10 hour recording session on analog recording tape with howard bilerman at the hotel2tango recording studio.

The package includes studio, recording tape, use of all the instruments , Howard & his assistant.

Hotel Night + Breakfast for Two item
$200

One-night stay for two in the fabled Hôtel William Gray in the Old Port plus breakfast along Place Jacques-Cartier at Maggie Oakes 

2 VIP Tickets to the Montreal Roses item
$250

Step into the world of the Montréal Roses with two VIP tickets for a game in the 2026 season! Experience the thrill of football up close with premium seating and exclusive VIP perks. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy the unbeatable atmosphere of a Roses game while taking in all the comfort and excitement of a VIP experience.  ( not available for home opener)

$250 Gift Certificate Hof Kelsten item
$100

$250 gift certificate to Hof Kelsten, one of Montreal’s most celebrated bakeries.

Birra Fanelli Custom Cans item
$500

What better way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or memorable event with a personally branded beer for that special event or moment [15 cases, 360 cans].

$250 Gift Certificate Melk item
$100

$250 Gift Certificate from one of Montreal's finest coffee shops

Dinner for Two at Park Value:$250 item
$100

Park has a private import seafood license that allows the freshest, line caught fish along with daily fish flown directly from Japan. The flavors are clean and includes a fusion flare.

Montreal Alouettes 4 Tickets + Field Access item
$250

Four Tickets to an Als game in 2026 with post game access to the field [*Home Opener not-included].

Candlelight Show Plus Dinner $350 item
$100

Enjoy two tickets to an initimate evening at a Candlelight Concert at Le 9e, including dinner at Ile de France.

3 Day Pass to Osheaga 2026 Value $850 item
$350

 A pair of General Admission 3-Day Passes to the 2026 Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Josh Anderson Signed Jersey item
$250

Josh Anderson Montreal Canadiens signed Pro Jersey with Frameworth Certificate of Authenticity.

One night stay at the Fairmount QE w/ Breakfast for Two item
$200

One night stay at the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth with breakfast for two. Value: $450

Signed jersey + 2 tickets to a match! item
$150

A signed jersey from the CF Montreal player of your choice. Plus a pair of tickets to your game of choice. Come watch MLS stars like Lionel Messi take on CF Montreal

A VIP Matchday Experience For Two for FC Supra item
$150

A VIP Matchday Experience for two during the historical inaugural season for FC Supra who begin play in the Canadian Premier League in 2026. 

Our winning bidder will also receive an original piece of official FC Supra memorabilia - a signed limited edition Matchday Poster from the club’s home opener

Live Aid :The Definitive Inside Story Bob Geldof signed copy item
$250

A limited edition signed copy of the extraordinary account of the greatest rock concert in music history. Featuring the Godfather of Live Aid, Sir Bob Geldof and written by one of Geldof's closest advisors Paul Vallely who has traveled by Geldof's side throughout Live AId's illustrious 40-year history. This opus to Live Aid is over 500-pages in length and chronicles such moments as Geldof been forced to write a grovelling apology to Bill Clinton and his 2001 meeting with Putin accompanied by Bono on a boat in the Mediterranean. *The book is in hardback form,
published November 6th and will then be shipped from London

2 hour in studio w/Melnick in the Afternoon TSN 690 item
$750

2 hour in studio experience with Melnick in the Afternoon TSN 690. There is one show where insiders share their secrets in this city. One person that they trust and respect. Opinion, reaction and the highest level of informed sports talk in Montreal. Melnick in the Afternoon, with Mitch Melnick.

Live Aid Artist Accreditation Royal Box Access item
$1,000

Own a valuable piece of music history from the day back on July 13th, 1985 when Rock and Roll Royalty mixed with senior members of the Royal Family during the most iconic concert in music history at London's Wembley Stadium - Live Aid Artist Accreditation Royal Box Access Custom Framed by AJ Campbell Galleries.

Signed 2025/26 Jonathan David Juventus jersey item
$1,000

Own a piece of Canadian soccer history - on offer a signed Jonathan David Juventus jersey which forms part of the 'Original 30 Juve JD Collection" Jonathan signed upon joining Juventus in the summer. Scoring the winning goal on his Juventus debut during the opening game of the season.

Sam Roberts Band Memorabilia Package item
$500

A comprehensive Sam Roberts Band memorabilia package that includes a signed vinyl copy of The Adventures of Ben Blank. Two HiFi and Stereo Tees, an Olive Wolf Toque, a Ben Blank Ball Cap, two Ben Black Hot/Cold Tumblers plus two Ben Blank Tees. 

