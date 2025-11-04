Live from the Rock Blues & Folk Society

Hosted by

Live from the Rock Blues & Folk Society

About this event

Live from the Rock Folk Festival

Pull-a-Log Park Red Rock

ON P0T 2J0, Canada

Give the Gift of Music - Adult Weekend Pass
$90.40
Available until Jan 1

For attendees age 19 - 64.

$80 + $10.40 HST

Give the Gift of Music - Senior Weekend Pass
$79.10
Available until Jan 1

For attendees age 65+

$70 + $9.10 HST

Give the Gift of Music -Youth Weekend Pass
$22.60
Available until Jan 1

For attendees age 13 - 18

$20 + $2.60 HST

Give the Gift of Music - Child Weekend Pass
$16.95
Available until Jan 1

For attendees age 5 to 12

$15 + $1.95 HST

Give the Gift of Music - Child 4 & under
Free
Available until Jan 1

Attendees age 4 & under, although free of charge, must be registered.

Camping Pass (16+)
$28.25

Per person for ages 16 and over. Individuals must have a Festival Weekend Pass to get a Camping Pass.

$25 + $3.25 HST

Camping Pass (15 & under)
Free

Campers age 15 & under, although free of charge, must be registered.

Add a donation for Live from the Rock Blues & Folk Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!