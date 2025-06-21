Livestream - Inaugural National Day of Prayer

Your registration helps us cover the costs of the livestream. The projected budget for the full event is $80,000. This will cover the cost of venue rental, sound systems, video, promotion and admin. If you would like to sow into this event, please add your donation below. All gifts are tax-receiptable. Thank you for your kind consideration.

Your registration helps us cover the costs of the livestream. The projected budget for the full event is $80,000. This will cover the cost of venue rental, sound systems, video, promotion and admin. If you would like to sow into this event, please add your donation below. All gifts are tax-receiptable. Thank you for your kind consideration.

More details...