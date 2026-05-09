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Lloydminster & Vermilion for Equity

About this event

Lloydminster & Vermilion for Equity's Auction

Kuma Lazy Bear Chairs & Camping Blanket item
Kuma Lazy Bear Chairs & Camping Blanket
$20

Starting bid

2 Kuma Lazy Bear Camp Chairs and Blanket


Donated By: Y's Marketing


Value: $320

Pet Travel Package item
Pet Travel Package
$5

Starting bid

Pet Travel Package


Donated By: Critter Comforts In-Home Pet Sitting


Value: $107

Citizen Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch item
Citizen Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
$10

Starting bid

Citizen Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch


Donated By: Richardsons Jewellery


Value: $175

Katchi Cafe Gift Certificate item
Katchi Cafe Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Katchi Cafe Gift Certificate


Donated By: Katchi Cafe


Value: $25

Eye Glasses Voucher item
Eye Glasses Voucher
$10

Starting bid

Pair of glasses including standard vision lenses up to the value $149


Donated by: Specsavers


Value: $149

Haircut or Hot Shave item
Haircut or Hot Shave
$5

Starting bid

Haircut or Hot Shave


Donated By: Cuts By Jord


Value: $70

1 Hour of Tattooing item
1 Hour of Tattooing
$10

Starting bid

1 Hour of Tattooing Time


Donated By: Dark Hour Ink


Value: $189

Nail Gift Certificate item
Nail Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Nail Gift Certificate


Donated By: The Marble Room Nail Design


Value: $80

Tallow & Traditions Basket item
Tallow & Traditions Basket
$10

Starting bid

Tallow & Traditions Basket


Donated By: Tallow & Traditions


Value: $151

Boardom Gift Card item
Boardom Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Boardom Gift Card


Donated By: Boardom


Value: $25

X96 TV Box item
X96 TV Box
$10

Starting bid

X96 TV Box


Donated By: The Android Guy


Value: $100

A Year of Cinnamon Buns item
A Year of Cinnamon Buns
$10

Starting bid

A Year of Cinnamon Buns!


1 pan of Cinnamon Buns per month for 1 year.


Value: $300


Donated By: Cinn-Oh-Man

MMIW Hoodie item
MMIW Hoodie
$20

Starting bid

Custom MMIW Hoodie


Made in Winner's Size


Value: $100


Donated By: Indigimerch

Blue Beaded Earrings & Necklace item
Blue Beaded Earrings & Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Blue Beaded Earrings & Necklace


Donated By: Randi Lynn


Value: $75

Beaded Earrings & Necklace item
Beaded Earrings & Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Beaded Earrings & Necklace


Donated By: Randi Lynn


Value: $45

Wedding Memories Videographer Package item
Wedding Memories Videographer Package
$20

Starting bid

Wedding Memories Videographer Package


Includes 5 hours with 1 videographer and a produced 3-5 min cinematic highlight film. Travel restrictions apply (within 100km of Lloydminster). Link to sample video:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5ldr1nt39c&t=6s


Donated By: Joseph Walsh


Value: $800


Winter In Venice Luxury Winter Escape Gift Basket item
Winter In Venice Luxury Winter Escape Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Winter In Venice Luxury Winter Escape Gift Basket


Donated By: Anonymous


Value: $35

Tupperware Mandolin & Forget Me Not Container item
Tupperware Mandolin & Forget Me Not Container
$10

Starting bid

Tupperware Mandolin & Forget Me Not Container


Donated By: Koreyan Peterson


Value: $125

Tupperware Spice & Baking Set item
Tupperware Spice & Baking Set
$10

Starting bid

Tupperware Spice & Baking Set


Donated By: Koreyan Peterson


Value: $100

Tupperware Lunch Container Set item
Tupperware Lunch Container Set
$10

Starting bid

Tupperware Lunch Container Set


Donated By: Koreyan Peterson


Value: $80

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