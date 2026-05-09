Lloydminster & Vermilion for Equity's Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2 Kuma Lazy Bear Camp Chairs and Blanket
Donated By: Y's Marketing
Value: $320
Starting bid
Pet Travel Package
Donated By: Critter Comforts In-Home Pet Sitting
Value: $107
Starting bid
Citizen Men's Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Donated By: Richardsons Jewellery
Value: $175
Starting bid
Katchi Cafe Gift Certificate
Donated By: Katchi Cafe
Value: $25
Starting bid
Pair of glasses including standard vision lenses up to the value $149
Donated by: Specsavers
Value: $149
Starting bid
Haircut or Hot Shave
Donated By: Cuts By Jord
Value: $70
Starting bid
1 Hour of Tattooing Time
Donated By: Dark Hour Ink
Value: $189
Starting bid
Nail Gift Certificate
Donated By: The Marble Room Nail Design
Value: $80
Starting bid
Tallow & Traditions Basket
Donated By: Tallow & Traditions
Value: $151
Starting bid
Boardom Gift Card
Donated By: Boardom
Value: $25
Starting bid
X96 TV Box
Donated By: The Android Guy
Value: $100
Starting bid
A Year of Cinnamon Buns!
1 pan of Cinnamon Buns per month for 1 year.
Value: $300
Donated By: Cinn-Oh-Man
Starting bid
Custom MMIW Hoodie
Made in Winner's Size
Value: $100
Donated By: Indigimerch
Starting bid
Blue Beaded Earrings & Necklace
Donated By: Randi Lynn
Value: $75
Starting bid
Beaded Earrings & Necklace
Donated By: Randi Lynn
Value: $45
Starting bid
Wedding Memories Videographer Package
Includes 5 hours with 1 videographer and a produced 3-5 min cinematic highlight film. Travel restrictions apply (within 100km of Lloydminster). Link to sample video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5ldr1nt39c&t=6s
Donated By: Joseph Walsh
Value: $800
Starting bid
Winter In Venice Luxury Winter Escape Gift Basket
Donated By: Anonymous
Value: $35
Starting bid
Tupperware Mandolin & Forget Me Not Container
Donated By: Koreyan Peterson
Value: $125
Starting bid
Tupperware Spice & Baking Set
Donated By: Koreyan Peterson
Value: $100
Starting bid
Tupperware Lunch Container Set
Donated By: Koreyan Peterson
Value: $80
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!