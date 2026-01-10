LMC Services214 PMA

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LMC Services214 PMA

About the memberships

FOC 2.0 Study Group

"Private Member" + FOC 2.0 Study Group
$200

Renews monthly

I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage with the offered FOC 2.0 Study Group materials.

"Private Member" with some help.
$400

Renews monthly

I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage with the offered FOC 2.0 Study Group materials and have bi-weekly 1 hour calls with an advanced member for tutoring AND 1 hour with our Principle Educator (2 x 0.5 hr)

FOC 2.0 Program Mentorship
$3,500

Renews monthly

I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage an FOC 2.0 Study Group Mentor to take me, under private contract, through the process, until Private Trust status is attained and my standing has been declared by me.

" Private Membership" + FOC 2.0 Study Group
$2,200

Valid until April 16, 2027

I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage with the offered FOC 2.0 Study Group materials.

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