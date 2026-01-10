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About the memberships
Renews monthly
I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage with the offered FOC 2.0 Study Group materials.
Renews monthly
I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage with the offered FOC 2.0 Study Group materials and have bi-weekly 1 hour calls with an advanced member for tutoring AND 1 hour with our Principle Educator (2 x 0.5 hr)
Renews monthly
I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage an FOC 2.0 Study Group Mentor to take me, under private contract, through the process, until Private Trust status is attained and my standing has been declared by me.
Valid until April 16, 2027
I affirm I am joining as a Private Member by invitation and that my contribution is voluntary and not a payment for goods or services. I also wish to engage with the offered FOC 2.0 Study Group materials.
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