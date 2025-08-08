THE LITTLE MOUNTAIN NEIGHBOURHOOD HOUSE SOCIETY

Offered by

About this shop

LMNHS Online Shop

Christmas Tree Earrings
$25

*Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Christmas Penguin Earrings
$25

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Angel Wings Crystal Earrings
$25

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Candy Cane Earrings
$25

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Lampwork Glass Beads Earrings
$25

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Elegant Filigree-Capped Red Glass Bead Earrings
$25

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Chic Crystal and Silver Drop Earrings
$25

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Black & Floral Bee Earrings
$20

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Creamy Ladybirds Dangles Earrings
$20

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Green Dragonfly Dangles Earrings
$20

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Cherry Crystal Earrings
$20

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Strawberry Candy Earrings
$20

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Rainbow Bubble Earrings
$20

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Strawberry Drop Earrings
$20

Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap (Lotus White)
$7

*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colourant, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap ( Mint Green)
$7

*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colourant, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap ( Lemon Yellow)
$7

*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colourant, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap ( Soft Orange)
$7

*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap ( Cherry Blossom Pink)
$7

*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colouring, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap (Coral Red)
$7

*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap ( Lavender Rose Blend)
$7

*Each bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase

Handmade Goat Milk Bar Soap (Lily purple)
$7

*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package


*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers


*Weight:110g


*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase


I ♥ MY NEIGHBOURHOOD HOUSE Unisex Cotton T-shirt
$29

Product features
-Locally Printed 100% cotton


-Available size:

  • Medium - 3
  • Small - 1
  • Large - 4


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

My Neighbourhood Love Tee
$25

Product features
-Locally Printed 100% cotton

-Unisex design

-Available size:

  • Small - 7
  • Medium - 7
  • Large - 1
  • XL - 1
  • 2XL - 2


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

I ♥ MY NEIGHBOURHOOD HOUSE Sustainable Canvas Tote bag
$19

Size:

15.2" W × 14.3" H

(38.5 × 36.5 cm)

Strap drop: 8.6" (22cm)


Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.

