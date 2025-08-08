LMNHS Online Shop

Offered by
About this shop
*Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Materials: Czech glass beads, Crystal Bicone, Nickel-free metals
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colourant, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colourant, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colourant, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colouring, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
*Each bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
*Each beautiful bar of soap is handmade and come with package
*Ingredients: Goal milk, essential oils, food colorant, dried flowers
*Weight:110g
*Welcome to email us for place a pre-order or bulk purchase
Product features
-Locally Printed 100% cotton
-Available size:
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Product features
-Locally Printed 100% cotton
-Unisex design
-Available size:
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
Size:
15.2" W × 14.3" H
(38.5 × 36.5 cm)
Strap drop: 8.6" (22cm)
Please note that only pickup is available at the Kingsway office.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!