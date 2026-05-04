Lobsterfest Silent Auction

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Starting bid
# 1 - Wooden Vintage Toy Kitchen with ice maker, phone, microwave, since and gas cook top. Bright red, Donated by Ian Brown, Fair Value $380
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# 2 - Ocean Inspire Blue Bowl, Denman Is Choc, Hand woven Tea Towel, & Soap, Unsworth Rose, Raspberries, Rotary Water Bottle, Unsworth 4 person Wine Tasting, Donated by Pieta Van Pyke, Fair Value $195
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#3 - QUILT: 54"x54" Blue & Green tones Donated by "In Stiches" a local group of quilters working together since 1998 , Donated by Catahy Lotocky, Fair Value $250
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#4 - Handmade & Signed, Exquisite crystal glass Rose Art Piece made in France by renowned Maison de Daum, Cristallier d'Art since 1878, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $200
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# 5 - Sterling Silver Barnicle Pendant, 2 Cushion Covers with Ocean Art, Seahorse & Octopus, Turtle tea towel, 2 glass tube vase & tea light holder, Metal & Glass Hurricane Vase , Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $100
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# 6 - 9 - 50ml selection of Canadian Liquor by Deep Roots Distery PEI & Shelter Point Campbell River BC with 4 Shot Glasses, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $70
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# 7 - Brown & cream Aroma Bracelet with Orange & Lavender essential oils for a TEACHER GIFT, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $20
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# 8 - "Taste of France" cook book, 3 Metal Roosters & tea lights, Lovely Embroidered Rooster Apron, Dijon Mustard, Smoked Honey, Lavender Sop, Provance Tea Towel, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $150
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# 9 - Prosecco, Tea Biscuits France, Portmeirion Tea Cosy, Tulip tea towel, garden gloves (L), citronella candle, pottery stand for a 4 inch plant, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $150
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# 10 - Gift Card for $50 at FICKLE FIG, Donated by Fickle Fig Sidney, Fair Value $50
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# 11 - Wellness Basket featuring Sport Socks, hot/cold pack, Epson salts, Cetaphil & Aquaphor Lotion, Dental items, Diabetic Socks, , Donated by Joe's Family Pharmacy, N. Saanich, Fair Value $55
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# 12 - Two Mani Pedi Gift Certificate, Donated by Gail Morgan, Fair Value $70
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# 13 - Delicately designed Silver Pin in Haida Motif created by Haida Artist Alvin Adkins circa 1970s, Donated by Davahy Sofbc, Fair Value $250
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# 14 - Hand made ceramic design featuring beautiful Birch Tree in muted colors with display stand. Perfect Home Decor, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $50
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# 15 - Handmade in Yellowstone and signed by Artist circa 1998 This beautiful decorative ceramic plate with matching stand illustrates a sunset scene over mountains & plains, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $50
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# 16 - Event Space Rental from 5pm-10pm for 1 evening with event coordinator and volunteer interpreters, Donated by Pauline Finn, Exec Director, Salish Sea Centre, Fair Value $1400
**Pls Provide Winner contact info after event**
Starting bid
# 17 - Beautifully crafted characters form the classic Novel Little Women, perfect for that special daughter or grand-daughter, Donated by Lianne MacDonald, Fair Value $95
Starting bid
# 18 - Ardmore Golf Course in North Saanich has donated 4 golf passes for 9 holes of golf. Donated by Ardmore Golf Course, Fair Value $160
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# 19 - Wine Tasting for 4 and Farmer's Daughter Gift Certificate, wooden charcutier board & cheese & serving kit with 2 bottles of Prohibition Wine, Donated by Michele Holmes, Fair Value $300
Starting bid
# 20 - Collector Barbie Doll circa 1975 called Peaches 'n Cream Barbie in Original Packaging, Donated by Ian Brown, Fair Value $350
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