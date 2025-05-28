Locker Membership | University of Saskatchewan

The fee covers 1-term for both members and non-members. Starting and concluding at the Fall term or starting and concluding at the end of the Winter term.



The lockers can be found in Thorvaldson in the hallway with rooms G77 and G74. Once you have paid, you can pick out any unused locker from the hallway and put your own lock on it.



When you've picked out a locker, please inform us on the locker number by email to- [email protected].