LON 2025 Charity Event #1

Team Canada Women's Multi Signed Framed 2006 Gold Medal Championship Picture. This photo, from the 2006 Olympic games is signed by the entire roster of the 2006 gold medal winning Team Canada women's hockey team. This unique piece comes complete with triple matting, decorative v-groove inlay, and description plate. Certificate of authenticity included. FINISHED SIZE: 33.5x28.5"
Tickets are valid until March 31, 2026.
These tickets grant access to the gallery spaces but may not include special exhibitions or other premium offerings.
Two Adult & Two Child VIP Admission Tickets
Step behind the curtain and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Reptilia Zoo with our exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Experience! Led by one of our expert Keepers, this unique adventure offers a rare glimpse into the day-to-day operations of our zoo.
Four Person Pass for a 75 minute Casual Event
One of our instructors will teach you the art of Axe Throwing. State of the Art projector targets with many fun games.This is done with a real axe and wood targets!
1 L of delicious Maple Syrup
Valid through the 2026 season.
GOLF IN luxury
Welcome to golf at Muskoka Bay Resort—where world-class design meets breathtaking natural beauty. Located just 90 minutes north of Toronto in Gravenhurst, Ontario, our award-winning Doug Carrick–designed course is recognized as one of Canada’s top golfing destinations.
With dramatic elevation changes, stunning views, and a layout that challenges and inspires players of all levels, it’s no surprise Golf Digest named us Canada’s Best New Golf Course in 2007. Today, we’re proud to be ranked #10 in Golf Digest’s Best Courses in Canada and consistently recognized by Score Golf as one of the Top 10 courses nationwide
Use of Golf Cart
Unlimited Golf at Valley Club
Priority tee-time access at Home Club
League & event play at Home Club
Access to other Freed Golf courses upon payment of Member Guest Fee*
*Certain tee-time restrictions apply. Members must play a minimum of 75% of rounds at Home Club
Freed bonus BENEFITS
Members receive a Freed Experience Card which provides the following discounts at Horseshoe Valley Resort, Deerhurst Resort and Muskoka Bay Resort:
15% off Lift Tickets & Snow Tubing
10% off Dining, Accommodations Hotel Rooms, Rentals and Retail (excludes hard goods)
Liven Up Your Favourite Dishes with 3 Bottles of Hot Sauce - Haberno, Spicy Ketchup, Mexican
All of our sauces are made naturally, meaning exactly that without the use of preservatives whatsoever, as well as vegan, no sodium, no sugar, gluten-free and peanut-free. Made in Ontario
When you purchase No.7 Hot Sauces you’re helping to support your community. We proudly make all of our hot sauce varieties right here at home in Ontario.
Our Barrie water park is located at Centennial Beach in the heart of downtown Barrie. This location opened in 2017 and each year has grown in size and popularity! We change layouts and add equipment each year to offer a brand new experience for returning customers! Capacity is set at 400 and includes so many exciting features! This is the LARGEST inflatable water park in CANADA!
Think you can handle it?? Bounce, laugh, SPLASH & join the fun!
$25 Gift Cards - one from each of The Old Spaghetti Factory, The Keg and Magnotta Winery!
Canadian-grown, nutrient-dense ingredients and gourmet recipes make Mitchell’s meals both healthy and hearty, nourishing and filling for the whole family.
Provided by City Cruises Toronto. Come on board Oriole, a two-level Great Lakes steam ship replica, or Showboat, a smaller version of the majestic paddle wheel riverboat, for a relaxing 60-minute tour of Toronto’s inner harbour. Get a unique perspective of the city and some of the best views of Toronto's skyline and the natural beauty of Toronto Harbor.
Enjoy lively commentary on Toronto’s history, character, sites, stories and more, provided by your onboard live narrator. Cruise past the CN Tower, HTO Park, Rogers Centre, Redpath Sugar Factory, Sugar Beach, View of Toronto Islands from the inner harbour, and more. Fully licensed cash bar and snacks available on board
The Crazy Fox Bistro has been providing the best casual fine dining in Barrie since 1986. Divine meals complemented with fine wines and impeccable service will provide you with an experience that memories are made of
From Natural Elements Contempory LIving
Yummy basket of homemade preserves by Bev Jackson & Jodi Graham.
This beautifully illustrated 9x11 soft covered book is filled with information on all of the Viking voyages as they set sail from Norway, Denmark and Sweden.
Author Lynn Holden lives locally
2 tickets to a production at any Drayton Entertainment Venue, valid during the 2026 season
Gift certificate for $100 to use towards eye exam, glasses, sunglasses, or contact lenses.
Braestone Golf Hat, Braestone Honey, Braestone Yeti Insulated Cup
Gift certificate for artisanal cheeses and goods plus a jar of peach, date and cognac chutney
Play Your Best, Eh? These Canada-inspired Hoofer Lite bags are the same lightweight carry bags that can carry it all. Back by popular demand, and now offering five new design options, these bags are sure to turn heads from the coasts of British Columbia to the shores of Newfoundland.
4-way top, 5 lbs.
9 pockets, 19L pocket volume
Bag base with internal club dividers
Apparel pocket with full-length zipper for easier access, added storage areas inside
Easy-access valuables pouch, zippered range-finder pocket
Deployable rain hood and rain hood access pocket
Key clip, velcro glove patch, leg guards
3 Jars of Organic Jams and their Signature Stuffie Bear!
Muskoka Lakes Scented Candle with Wick Trimmer
Ours is a Regenerative farm committed to not only to repairing the environment through our farming practices but also raising the tastiest, healthiest and most nutrient dense beef.
4 Grassfed & finished Ribeye Steaks
8 Grassfed & finished Hamburger Patties
Going to a Toronto Maple Leaf Game or Toronto Raptors or a night on the Town? Enjoy a wonderful one night stay at Le Germain Hotel-Maple Leaf Square Location!
Yummy home made pie!
At The Olive Oil Co. Inc. we import the very best cold pressed extra virgin olive oil from around the world and balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. Our oils and vinegars are of the highest quality available worldwide – over 75 varieties that you can taste before you buy – as well as a full line of gourmet food, gifts and more. A popular gift item for others – or yourself! A great way to experience 12 different flavours of oil and balsamic and also receive a 200ml fresh premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Includes:
6-60ml Popular Flavoured Premium Olive Oil
6-60ml Popular Flavoured Balsamic Vinegar
1-200ml Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Enjoy a guided, seated wine experience that includes your choice of four wines from our Tasting Menu. Our knowledgeable wine consultant will guide you through your tasting, explaining 13th Street Winery's winemaking philosophy and unique blend of Wine, Food and Art.
Discover the Butterfly Conservatory, The Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, Laura Secord homestead, The Falls Railway Incline and many more!!!! There is no expiry date on the tickets.
$200 credit towards window or gutter cleaning
2 Large Pizzas with 4 Toppings Combined, One Pound of Wings and 4 Cans of Pop
Enjoy an informative guided Tour & Tasting experience at Holland Marsh Wineries.
Embark on a tour that features our beautiful grounds,
vineyard and production area, while you learn about our winemaking process. Following your tour, we will guide you through a tasting of six of our handcrafted wines.
You deserve nice things! Crafted in Canada. Organic Body Shop Essential oil infused skincare, home and personal care products combined with traditional herbal remedies to create a scientifically formulated product that delivers results. Enhance your hair and skin's natural beauty with Organic.
Explore hundreds of handmade products. Family owned. Crafted by women since 2005.
Any day is a good day to surprise someone with a gift basket brimming with bestselling chocolates.
Includes:
Just Because Gift Box, 16 pc
Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels, 18 pc
Hedgehogs, 10 pc
English Toffee, 55 g
Coffee Break Bar, 36 g
Dark Chocolate Mint Meltie Bar, 36 g
Chocolate Chewie Bar, 50 g
Milk Chocolate Sweet Georgia Browns, pack of 2, 70g
Dark Chocolate Sweet Georgia Browns, pack of 2, 70g
Made with sustainable cocoa.
Bee By The Sea is a Canadian company founded in 2008 that creates small-batch, natural skincare and hair care products using a signature blend of honey and sea buckthorn berry oil, known for its skin-healing properties. The products are made in Ontario and are free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, appealing to those with sensitive skin or seeking a more natural beauty routine. The company also supports bee conservation through its "Save the Bees Campaign," which contributes to the University of Guelph's Honey Bee Research Centre.
