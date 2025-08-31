eventClosed

LON 2025 Charity Event #1

1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd W, Barrie, ON L4M 4Y8, Canada

Team Canada Women's 2006 Gold Medal Team-Value $399 item
Team Canada Women's 2006 Gold Medal Team-Value $399
CA$100

Team Canada Women's Multi Signed Framed 2006 Gold Medal Championship Picture. This photo, from the 2006 Olympic games is signed by the entire roster of the 2006 gold medal winning Team Canada women's hockey team. This unique piece comes complete with triple matting, decorative v-groove inlay, and description plate. Certificate of authenticity included. FINISHED SIZE: 33.5x28.5"

Art Gallery of Ont Two General Admit Tickets-$60 Value item
Art Gallery of Ont Two General Admit Tickets-$60 Value
CA$15

Tickets are valid until March 31, 2026.
These tickets grant access to the gallery spaces but may not include special exhibitions or other premium offerings.

Reptilia -VIP Admission Tickets-Value $130 item
Reptilia -VIP Admission Tickets-Value $130
CA$30

Two Adult & Two Child VIP Admission Tickets

Step behind the curtain and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Reptilia Zoo with our exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Experience! Led by one of our expert Keepers, this unique adventure offers a rare glimpse into the day-to-day operations of our zoo.

Bullseye Axe Throwing-Four Person Pass-$140 Value item
Bullseye Axe Throwing-Four Person Pass-$140 Value
CA$35

Four Person Pass for a 75 minute Casual Event
One of our instructors will teach you the art of Axe Throwing. State of the Art projector targets with many fun games.This is done with a real axe and wood targets!

1 L of delicious Maple Syrup-Value $26 item
1 L of delicious Maple Syrup-Value $26
CA$5

1 L of delicious Maple Syrup

Muskoka Bay Resort-Foursome of Golf w/carts- Value $1200 item
Muskoka Bay Resort-Foursome of Golf w/carts- Value $1200
CA$300

Valid through the 2026 season.


GOLF IN luxury
Welcome to golf at Muskoka Bay Resort—where world-class design meets breathtaking natural beauty. Located just 90 minutes north of Toronto in Gravenhurst, Ontario, our award-winning Doug Carrick–designed course is recognized as one of Canada’s top golfing destinations.

With dramatic elevation changes, stunning views, and a layout that challenges and inspires players of all levels, it’s no surprise Golf Digest named us Canada’s Best New Golf Course in 2007. Today, we’re proud to be ranked #10 in Golf Digest’s Best Courses in Canada and consistently recognized by Score Golf as one of the Top 10 courses nationwide

HV Resort-The Valley Club-2026 Golf Membership - Value $3393 item
HV Resort-The Valley Club-2026 Golf Membership - Value $3393
CA$850

Use of Golf Cart
Unlimited Golf at Valley Club
Priority tee-time access at Home Club
League & event play at Home Club
Access to other Freed Golf courses upon payment of Member Guest Fee*
*Certain tee-time restrictions apply. Members must play a minimum of 75% of rounds at Home Club
Freed bonus BENEFITS
Members receive a Freed Experience Card which provides the following discounts at Horseshoe Valley Resort, Deerhurst Resort and Muskoka Bay Resort:

15% off Lift Tickets & Snow Tubing
10% off Dining, Accommodations Hotel Rooms, Rentals and Retail (excludes hard goods)

No. 7 Hot Sauce-3 Bottles of Hot Sauce-Value$30 item
No. 7 Hot Sauce-3 Bottles of Hot Sauce-Value$30
CA$7.50

Liven Up Your Favourite Dishes with 3 Bottles of Hot Sauce - Haberno, Spicy Ketchup, Mexican

All of our sauces are made naturally, meaning exactly that without the use of preservatives whatsoever, as well as vegan, no sodium, no sugar, gluten-free and peanut-free. Made in Ontario
When you purchase No.7 Hot Sauces you’re helping to support your community. We proudly make all of our hot sauce varieties right here at home in Ontario.

2 Passes to Barrie Splash valid thru 2026 Season-Value $66 item
2 Passes to Barrie Splash valid thru 2026 Season-Value $66
CA$16.50

Our Barrie water park is located at Centennial Beach in the heart of downtown Barrie. This location opened in 2017 and each year has grown in size and popularity! We change layouts and add equipment each year to offer a brand new experience for returning customers! Capacity is set at 400 and includes so many exciting features! This is the LARGEST inflatable water park in CANADA!

Think you can handle it?? Bounce, laugh, SPLASH & join the fun!

Treat Yourself Bundle-Value $75 item
Treat Yourself Bundle-Value $75
CA$15

$25 Gift Cards - one from each of The Old Spaghetti Factory, The Keg and Magnotta Winery!

Gift Certificate to Barrie State & Main Restaurant-Value $50 item
Gift Certificate to Barrie State & Main Restaurant-Value $50
CA$12.50

4 Packages of Mitchells Soup-Value $50 item
4 Packages of Mitchells Soup-Value $50
CA$12.50

Canadian-grown, nutrient-dense ingredients and gourmet recipes make Mitchell’s meals both healthy and hearty, nourishing and filling for the whole family.

2 60-Minute Sightseeing Harbour Tours Toronto-Value $66 item
2 60-Minute Sightseeing Harbour Tours Toronto-Value $66
CA$16.50

Provided by City Cruises Toronto. Come on board Oriole, a two-level Great Lakes steam ship replica, or Showboat, a smaller version of the majestic paddle wheel riverboat, for a relaxing 60-minute tour of Toronto’s inner harbour. Get a unique perspective of the city and some of the best views of Toronto's skyline and the natural beauty of Toronto Harbor.
Enjoy lively commentary on Toronto’s history, character, sites, stories and more, provided by your onboard live narrator. Cruise past the CN Tower, HTO Park, Rogers Centre, Redpath Sugar Factory, Sugar Beach, View of Toronto Islands from the inner harbour, and more. Fully licensed cash bar and snacks available on board

Gift Card for The Crazy Fox Bistro-Value $50 item
Gift Card for The Crazy Fox Bistro-Value $50
CA$12.50

The Crazy Fox Bistro has been providing the best casual fine dining in Barrie since 1986. Divine meals complemented with fine wines and impeccable service will provide you with an experience that memories are made of

Wooden cheeseboard with 4 piece cheese knife set-Value $60 item
Wooden cheeseboard with 4 piece cheese knife set-Value $60
CA$15

From Natural Elements Contempory LIving

Basket of preserves-Value $60 item
Basket of preserves-Value $60
CA$15

Yummy basket of homemade preserves by Bev Jackson & Jodi Graham.

Book: Voyage of the Vikings-Value $60 item
Book: Voyage of the Vikings-Value $60
CA$15

This beautifully illustrated 9x11 soft covered book is filled with information on all of the Viking voyages as they set sail from Norway, Denmark and Sweden.
Author Lynn Holden lives locally

2 Theatre Tickets-Drayton Entertainment Venue-Value $145 item
2 Theatre Tickets-Drayton Entertainment Venue-Value $145
CA$36

2 tickets to a production at any Drayton Entertainment Venue, valid during the 2026 season

Gift Certificate from Horseshoe Valley Eyecare - Value $100 item
Gift Certificate from Horseshoe Valley Eyecare - Value $100
CA$25

Gift certificate for $100 to use towards eye exam, glasses, sunglasses, or contact lenses.

Braestone Golf accessories-Value $90 item
Braestone Golf accessories-Value $90
CA$22.50

Braestone Golf Hat, Braestone Honey, Braestone Yeti Insulated Cup

The Rind & Truckle Gift Certificate-Value $50 item
The Rind & Truckle Gift Certificate-Value $50
CA$12.50

Gift certificate for artisanal cheeses and goods plus a jar of peach, date and cognac chutney

Ping Hoofer Lite Stand Bag Navy/Platinum-Value$300 item
Ping Hoofer Lite Stand Bag Navy/Platinum-Value$300
CA$75

Play Your Best, Eh? These Canada-inspired Hoofer Lite bags are the same lightweight carry bags that can carry it all. Back by popular demand, and now offering five new design options, these bags are sure to turn heads from the coasts of British Columbia to the shores of Newfoundland.

4-way top, 5 lbs.
9 pockets, 19L pocket volume
Bag base with internal club dividers
Apparel pocket with full-length zipper for easier access, added storage areas inside
Easy-access valuables pouch, zippered range-finder pocket
Deployable rain hood and rain hood access pocket
Key clip, velcro glove patch, leg guards

Basket of Crofters Organic Jams-Value $50 item
Basket of Crofters Organic Jams-Value $50
CA$12.50

3 Jars of Organic Jams and their Signature Stuffie Bear!

Rich Hill Candles Candle with Wick Trimmer-Value $95 item
Rich Hill Candles Candle with Wick Trimmer-Value $95
CA$25

Muskoka Lakes Scented Candle with Wick Trimmer

1867 Heritage Farms Steak & Burger Box-Value $170 item
1867 Heritage Farms Steak & Burger Box-Value $170
CA$45

Ours is a Regenerative farm committed to not only to repairing the environment through our farming practices but also raising the tastiest, healthiest and most nutrient dense beef.
4 Grassfed & finished Ribeye Steaks
8 Grassfed & finished Hamburger Patties

Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf 1 Night Week-End Stay-Value $800 item
Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf 1 Night Week-End Stay-Value $800
CA$200

Going to a Toronto Maple Leaf Game or Toronto Raptors or a night on the Town? Enjoy a wonderful one night stay at Le Germain Hotel-Maple Leaf Square Location!

Chicken Pot Pie by Liz Cowden-Value $20 item
Chicken Pot Pie by Liz Cowden-Value $20
CA$5

Yummy home made pie!

Tourtiere Meat Pie by Liz Cowden-Value $20 item
Tourtiere Meat Pie by Liz Cowden-Value $20
CA$5

Olive Oil Company Inc. Ultimate Taste Collection-Value $85 item
Olive Oil Company Inc. Ultimate Taste Collection-Value $85
CA$21

At The Olive Oil Co. Inc. we import the very best cold pressed extra virgin olive oil from around the world and balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. Our oils and vinegars are of the highest quality available worldwide – over 75 varieties that you can taste before you buy – as well as a full line of gourmet food, gifts and more. A popular gift item for others – or yourself! A great way to experience 12 different flavours of oil and balsamic and also receive a 200ml fresh premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Includes:
6-60ml Popular Flavoured Premium Olive Oil
6-60ml Popular Flavoured Balsamic Vinegar
1-200ml Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

13th Street Winery Private Wine Tasting for 6-Value $120 item
13th Street Winery Private Wine Tasting for 6-Value $120
CA$30

Enjoy a guided, seated wine experience that includes your choice of four wines from our Tasting Menu. Our knowledgeable wine consultant will guide you through your tasting, explaining 13th Street Winery's winemaking philosophy and unique blend of Wine, Food and Art.

Two Passes to Niagara Parks Attractions-Value $450 item
Two Passes to Niagara Parks Attractions-Value $450
CA$115

Discover the Butterfly Conservatory, The Whirlpool Aero Car, Journey Behind the Falls, Laura Secord homestead, The Falls Railway Incline and many more!!!! There is no expiry date on the tickets.

UPKEEP Home Services Credit-Value $200 item
UPKEEP Home Services Credit-Value $200
CA$50

$200 credit towards window or gutter cleaning

Coulson Special Deal by Colson Country Pizza-Value $47.99 item
Coulson Special Deal by Colson Country Pizza-Value $47.99
CA$12.50

2 Large Pizzas with 4 Toppings Combined, One Pound of Wings and 4 Cans of Pop

Boutique Tour and Wine Tasting Experience-Value $100 item
Boutique Tour and Wine Tasting Experience-Value $100
CA$25

Enjoy an informative guided Tour & Tasting experience at Holland Marsh Wineries.
Embark on a tour that features our beautiful grounds,
vineyard and production area, while you learn about our winemaking process. Following your tour, we will guide you through a tasting of six of our handcrafted wines.

Organic Body Shop Gift Certificate-Value $30 item
Organic Body Shop Gift Certificate-Value $30
CA$7.50

You deserve nice things! Crafted in Canada. Organic Body Shop Essential oil infused skincare, home and personal care products combined with traditional herbal remedies to create a scientifically formulated product that delivers results. Enhance your hair and skin's natural beauty with Organic.
Explore hundreds of handmade products. Family owned. Crafted by women since 2005.

Purdy's Chocolatier Just Because Gift Basket-Value $141 item
Purdy's Chocolatier Just Because Gift Basket-Value $141
CA$35

Any day is a good day to surprise someone with a gift basket brimming with bestselling chocolates.
Includes:
Just Because Gift Box, 16 pc
Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels, 18 pc
Hedgehogs, 10 pc
English Toffee, 55 g
Coffee Break Bar, 36 g
Dark Chocolate Mint Meltie Bar, 36 g
Chocolate Chewie Bar, 50 g
Milk Chocolate Sweet Georgia Browns, pack of 2, 70g
Dark Chocolate Sweet Georgia Browns, pack of 2, 70g
Made with sustainable cocoa.

Bee By The Sea Gift Card-Value $100 item
Bee By The Sea Gift Card-Value $100
CA$25

Bee By The Sea is a Canadian company founded in 2008 that creates small-batch, natural skincare and hair care products using a signature blend of honey and sea buckthorn berry oil, known for its skin-healing properties. The products are made in Ontario and are free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, appealing to those with sensitive skin or seeking a more natural beauty routine. The company also supports bee conservation through its "Save the Bees Campaign," which contributes to the University of Guelph's Honey Bee Research Centre.

