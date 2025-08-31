LON 2025 Charity Event #2

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Smash House was born in 2018 in Barrie, ON and was created with a vision of bringing you a fun and unique shopping experience.
Some of the amazing things Smash House offers include: personal styling, private shopping, pop-up events, closet consultations, and more!
For the babes who like to shop at home, we’ve got you covered! Hit up the online store and shop in your comfies.
Sheila Sturrock and Andrew Sturrock — a mother and son duo — are the co-owners of a new seafood store and deli in downtown Coldwater.
The seafood portion of the new enterprise is named Harbour Seafood, a name that has stuck since it started in 2021 as a mobile service that delivered to Andrew’s customers “as well as all restaurants from here to Muskoka.” The other component of the business is the Main Street Deli, at the same location, where they sell sandwiches, homemade salads, meats and cheeses.
SEAFOOD SO FRESH YOU WANT TO SLAP IT!!!!
A wonderful gift for the more serious sprouter. A variety of 6 seeds, sprouting equipment and a sprouting chart all packed in a nice Organic Cotton Tote Bag
This visit is valid for general admission including all special exhibitions on display. Opened in 1914, the Royal Ontario Museum showcases art, culture and nature from around the world and across the ages. Among the top 10 cultural institutions in North America, Canada’s largest and most comprehensive museum is home to a world-class collection of 18 million artworks, cultural objects and natural history specimens, featured in 40 gallery and exhibition spaces. As the country’s preeminent field research institute and an international leader in new discoveries, ROM plays a vital role in advancing our understanding of the artistic, cultural and natural world. Combining its original heritage architecture with the contemporary Daniel Libeskind-designed Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, ROM serves as a national landmark, and a dynamic cultural destination in the heart of Toronto for all to enjoy.
Tequilazzo Latin American Food offers a vibrant dining experience with authentic Latin American cuisine, lively decor, and handcrafted cocktails. Celebrate the rich flavours and culture of Latin America in a warm, festive atmosphere.
From Chipotle - Focused menu of burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads made with fresh, high-quality, and responsibly sourced ingredients, prepared without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
Assorted treats and rugged toys for your favourite fur baby!
3 Maple leaf serving plates (11 inch 8 inch 6 inch)
Ready Fore The Green Gift Bundle
Tee up your game in style with this all-green golfer’s dream. Keep your drink chilled in a sleek green Yeti can insulator, stash your essentials in the clippable Lululemon nano pouch, and hit the course with a dozen vibrant matte green Titleist Velocity golf balls.
Nestled in Ontario’s Horseshoe Valley, Vettä Nordic Spa offers an authentic Finnish spa experience. Visitors can enjoy the traditional hydrotherapy cycle of heat, cold, and relaxation. The spa features a variety of saunas, a Finnish-inspired restaurant, and an in-spa bistro. It provides a serene environment for both social and quiet relaxation, with services including registered massages and other wellness treatments. Vettä Nordic Spa aims to help guests recharge, reconnect, and feel rejuvenated.
Sourdough Bread Starter Kit, 34oz Sourdough Starter Jar Scraper, Easy to Clean, Complete Sourdough Bread Baking Supplies
Value is at time of purchase.
Take your drinks and snacks easily to the course in this handy caddy - clips right onto your bag - wearing your red PGA cap. Fuel up before or after with a 6 pack of donuts from Mmmm donuts in Barrie.
Take your drinks and snacks easily to the course in this handy caddy - clips right onto your bag - wearing your beige PGA cap. Fuel up before or after with a 6 pack of donuts from Mmmm donuts in Barrie.
Made of solid birch hardwood, and finished with wood wax from local supplier Beamish Honey. Handmade locally.
Check out our other shapes at sharcuterieshapes.etsy.com
Made of solid birch hardwood, and finished with wood wax from local supplier Beamish Honey. Handmade locally.
Check out our other shapes at sharcuterieshapes.etsy.com
Made of solid birch hardwood, and finished with wood wax from local supplier Beamish Honey. Handmade locally.
Check out our other shapes at sharcuterieshapes.etsy.com
Enjoy a round of golf at the Barrie Country Club with carts. Threesome must play with an existing Barrie Country Club member. Expires Oct 31, 2026
3 hand crafted lanterns with rope handles and glow wick colour changing led wax candles with remote
Horseshoe Resort - 29 downhill ski and snowboard runs, terrain park, and Ontario’s longest beginner carpet
TaylorMade Golf Pro Stand Bag
Colour: charcoal
Weight: 4.8 lbs.
8 way top, dedicated putter well, 6 pockets, full zipper
Get ready for a rush like no other! Snow tubing at Horseshoe Valley Resort is the ultimate winter adventure that everyone in the family can enjoy. Slide down our perfectly groomed slopes, then let the magic carpet ride whisk you back to the top for more thrills. This is snow fun made easy—no experience required!
Deerhurst Resort is renowned for many reasons, but Deerhurst Highlands Golf Course is what separates the resort from others in the golfing world. In 1990, Robert Cupp and Thomas McBroom co-designed this par 72 championship golf course which established the benchmark for golf courses in the region and sparked Muskoka’s emergence as a major, must-play Canadian golf destination. Ranked as one of Canada’s top 59 public golf courses again in 2019 by SCOREGolf, Deerhurst Highlands continues to remain one of the top golfing destinations in Muskoka.
“ Born to Fish Forced to Work” wood sign hand carved by North Side Johnny approx 19”x12”
“Welcome to the Man Cave” wood sign hand carved by North Side Johnny approx 14.5”x 5.5”
A place for people who want to feel strong, healthy, and happy—in body and mind.
We help you move better, reduce pain, build strength, and live with more energy and purpose.
There’s no magic fix. But if you’re ready to work, grow, and have fun—we’re here for it.
Our teachers walk the walk.
We care about connection, honesty, and lifting each other up.
Everyone is welcome here—no matter your age, size, or experience.
We mix old-school yoga with smart, modern movement.
No fluff. No rules. Just real tools for your body and mind.
We get to know our students.
There’s no one-size-fits-all plan.
We want to help you with what matters most to you.
We can't wait to sweat with you soon!
Make a statement with this bold, chunky chain featuring one of our largest DiAmi stones ever —
a brilliant heart that catches the light with every move. The toggle closure adds a chic, modern
edge.
Why You’ll Love It:
• Big, bold DiAmi heart for maximum sparkle
• Trendy toggle clasp for easy on & off
• Substantial sterling silver chain for an elevated look
• Perfect centerpiece for any outfit — casual or dressy
This piece is designed to turn heads and become your new go-to statement necklace.
This royally-inspired Y-necklace features a puffy onyx heart pendant surrounded by sparkling
pavé DiAmi, delicately suspended on a multi-strand chain.
Why You’ll Love It:
• Elegant multi-strand design for a luxe look
• Statement onyx heart – bold yet timeless
• DiAmi sparkle adds extra glamour
• Perfect for layering or wearing solo
Epic beauty for date night, special occasions, or whenever you want to feel like royalty.
Pamper yourself or someone special at Simcoe County’s premier day spa where luxury surrounds you. Enjoy a spa treatment or time in the salon. Cavana Ridge Day Spa never disappoints.
Beautiful merino wool touque with snap on fur pompom by Lindo F. Comes with designer storage bag
Set of 3 rabbit fur scrunchies in 3 colours designed by Lindo F. Comes with designer storage bag
Containing 4 mugs, candle tea & cookies in a lovely basket. Enjoy yourself or provide a break to a friend.
Filled with all the necessities - soap dish, soap, mitts, sponge, tissues and hand soap all in a pretty box. Treat yourself or someone else.
Elegant and compact coffee machine. Enjoy authentic Italian espresso or lungo coffee.
Chelsea Chocolate $50 Gift Card with Chocolate Flower
Indulge in a gourmet adventure with the Olive Oil and Balsamic Flavour Exploration Set. Discover rich, nuanced flavors—from robust extra virgin olive oil to aged balsamic vinegar. Perfect for drizzling, dipping, or dressing, this set elevates everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences. A must-have for food lovers and creative cooks!
Home of the Stanley Cup, immersive games in our model rink and the finest collection of hockey artifacts.
