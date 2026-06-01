​​London Area Connector Program​ Launch

​​This event celebrates the launch of the London Area Connector Program, an initiative supported by the Ontario Trillium Foundation that focuses on helping newcomers build the professional networks needed to succeed in the Canadian job market.





Join community partners and employers to learn how the program connects newcomers with local professionals who provide guidance, share valuable insight, and make introductions within their field. The event will also include remarks from Terence Kernaghan, MPP for London North Centre, recognizing the impact of provincial support on newcomer employment.





Attendees will gain an overview of the program, learn how it supports stronger employment outcomes, and see how building professional networks plays a key role in successful workforce integration.