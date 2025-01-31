Lost In the Fumes《地厚天高》

IMPORTANT: You have the option to support the Zeffy platform with a contribution at checkout. If you prefer not to contribute, you can select “Other” and enter “0.” Please note that any contribution goes directly to Zeffy, not to The Assembly Market or the Toronto HK Club. 地厚天高 Lost In the Fumes 香港｜2017｜93分鐘｜粵語對白｜中英文字幕 Hong Kong｜2017｜93min｜In Cantonesewith Chi＆Engsubtitles 導演Director：林子穎Lam Tze Wing Nora 監製Producer：崔允信Vincent Chui 任硯聰Peter Yam Tagline 一群從不知地厚天高的年青人，為理想和青春留過血與汗後，付出的代價又有多沉重？ Daring youths flinging sweat and shedding blood for ideals and innocence that come at a price. 劇情大綱Synopsis： 梁天琦沒有想過自己會由寂寂無名的普通大學生，成為近年兩場香港立法會選舉的焦點。補選曾得的六萬多票讓他足以穩操勝券奪得一席，然而，下一輪選舉中，他雖簽過確認書，高牆卻宣告他無緣踏足議會。他說過「就算爬入去、躝入去也好， 也要成為一個代議士」，結果，他只能作旁觀者，為後備名單上的梁頌恆拉票助選。年初一晚，警察在旺角衝突時向天鳴槍，梁天琦也在現場。背著三條暴動罪的控告，他的自由生活正在倒數。鎂光燈背後的梁天琦，不再是雄辯滔滔的明日之星，而是他朝可能鋃鐺入獄的階下囚。梁頌恆當選以後，梁天琦驟然消失在政治亂局當中。當香港接連發生宣誓爭議、人大釋法、多位議員資格被取消，他在餘下日子卻毅然負笈美國進修。 Edward Leung was an average student before he unexpectedly finds himself at the focal point of two Legislative Council elections. The 60,000 votes from By-election guaranteed his seat in the next round, yet the regime closed the door of LegCo by imposing extra measures. He could only put his backup Baggio Leung into the race. Meanwhile Edward faces counts of rioting charges for taking part in the Mongkok Protest. Once an rising star, now may be a doomed prisoner. As the oath-taking controversy unfold, Edward retreats from spotlight and goes studying abroad while chaos continue to reign over Hong Kong. 導演簡介Director Bio: 林子穎 畢業於香港大學比較文學及法文系。首套執導長片《未竟之路》（2016），講述後雨傘一代青年，於 2016 年香港獨立電影節首映，後於台灣、韓國、英國等多個海外影展放映，及在本地舉行過二十多場社區及大學放映。首套記錄短片《旺角黑夜》（2014）曾入選21屆ifva公開組。 Lam Tze Wing Nora A comparative literature and French graduate from the University of Hong Kong. She premiered her first feature documentary Road Not Taken(2016) in Hong Kong Independent Film Festival 2016. Road Not Takenwas also screened in a series of overseas film festivals and local community screenings. Her first documentary short Midnight in Mong Kok(2014) was a finalist of the Open Category of the 21st ifva Awards and was also featured in some foreign film festivals. Filmography Road Not Taken(2016) Midnight in Mong Kok(2014)

