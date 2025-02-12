LOST Swimming + LOST Mile (Combo)

LOST HOODIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR $10, FOR ANYONE REGISTERED IN THE LOST RACE OR LOST MILE! ($40 if you are not registered for LR or LM... $70 retail value!). You can check out the picture of the hoodies on the LOST Facebook and Instagram page. The sizing is typical "Canadian" MEN'S sizing. You can pick up your hoodie at the LOST Race, or early, at any LOST Swim! There are 2 colors: White or Navy Blue. THERE ARE A LIMITED NUMBER OF SIZES AND COLORS. THEY ARE AVAILABLE ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED BASIS.