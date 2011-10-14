Loud Art Society's Silent Art Auction

Starting bid
Dimension: 11" x 14"
Medium: Acrylic & oil, silver & gold leaf on raw canvas
Year created: 2022
Framed
by Tara Vahab
This piece is part of the "Unknown Places" abstract and surrealistic painting series inspired by architecture of the Residence Inn by Marriott Calgary Downtown.
About the artist:
Tara Vahab is an award-winning Persian-Canadian interdisciplinary artist and therapeutic arts practitioner based in Calgary. She received her first art award at age nine and has been a passionate advocate for mental health through the arts ever since.
After earning her BFA from the University of Calgary in 2015, Tara founded LOUD Art Society, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing mental well-being through creative practices.
Her vibrant, community-rooted work spans public art, murals, sculptures, paintings, performances and therapeutic workshops, often incorporating bright colours, patterns, found objects, and newspaper. Her practice explores metaphysical themes tied to empathy, humanity, and joy.
Tara currently teaches at the University of Calgary’s Continuing Education, serves as Interim Executive Director at CARFAC Alberta, and is developing her upcoming book Self-Therapy Through Art & Creativity while preparing for LOUD Art Society’s 10-year anniversary celebration.
Dimension: 24" x 36"
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Year created: 2020
Unframed
by Tara Vahab
Invisible Planets was created during the pandemic, at the time where everything felt uncertain and dark. During this time, nature was a place that people could find some peaceful moments. This abstract landscape painting is inspired by mountains. Invisible Planets is about accessing that part of inner self that is always grounded, nurturing and is at peace.
About the artist:
Dimension: 48" x 48"
Medium: Oil on Panel
Year created: 2014
Unframed
by Tara Vahab
"Broken Mind" is a powerful and often tragic metaphor used to describe a state of profound psychological distress. It's not a clinical term, but it captures the subjective experience of when one's inner world ceases to function in a familiar, reliable way. Finding balance is difficult. Half of this painting is painted on a white background and the other half is painted upside down on a black background.
About the artist:
Dimension: 16" x 20"
Medium: Acrylic and gold leaf on canvas
Year created: 2023
Unframed
by Tara Vahab
This piece is was inspired during the Women-Life Freedom movement. The Healer- Land of HerBeing is about being an anchor, staying calm and spreading healing energies.
About the artist:
Dimension: 51.5x80 cm
Year created: 2022
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Framed
by Raha Jazayeri
"Hidden Half" represents the story of women from my homeland and all women whose lives have been overshadowed by darkness, where their rights have been denied. It reflects their struggles, resilience, and determination to claim their rightful place. In this painting, the darkness behind symbolizes the oppression that has engulfed women throughout history. Yet, a part of the figure emerges into the light, a beacon of hope breaking through the shadows. The worn door represents outdated beliefs that conceal the wounded half behind it, while the light conquers the darkness, embodying the triumph of hope and courage over oppression.
About artist:
Born in 1980 in Tehran, Iran, and now based in Calgary, Canada, I have been captivated by painting since childhood. Although I initially pursued a career in pharmacy, art has always been a profound and essential part of my life. In 2007, I committed to painting professionally, embarking on a journey that led me to study at the Angel Academy of Art in Florence, Italy. There, I refined my skills in classical realism, deepening my understanding of light, form, and composition.
In my work, I strive to explore the vast spectrum of human emotion—from the depths of sadness to the heights of happiness, love, disappointment, doubt, fear, and beyond. Each brushstroke is an attempt to convey the depth and complexity of these feelings, inviting viewers to connect with their own experiences. Every painting tells a story, weaving together personal narratives and cultural threads across generations. Through my art, I aim to celebrate our shared human achievements, reminding us of the beauty and resilience found within the collective journey of emotions.
Dimension: 20 x 26 cm
Medium: Soft Pastel on pastelmat
Year created: 2024
Framed
by Raha Jazayeri
This painting, titled Infinite Love, captures a tender moment between my cousin and her infant son. In it, she lovingly hugs her baby boy, her lips gently touching his head. The warmth and closeness in this gesture reflect the boundless love that always exists between a mother and her child.
Beyond its beauty, this bond carries profound healing power. A mother’s embrace offers a child their first sense of safety, comfort, and belonging. These feelings that nurture emotional growth and resilience. In times of fear or uncertainty, this connection becomes a source of calm and strength. Infinite Love is a celebration of this pure, unconditional bond, a reminder of the healing and transformative energy found in every embrace and gentle touch between mother and child.
Dimension: 16"x20"
Medium: Acrylic, oil and aerosol paint on birchwood panel
Year created: 2025
Unframed
by Aretha Laverne
4B Queen is part of a series of mixed-media paintings that celebrates black hair and all of its glorious curl patterns. The title, “Don’t Touch My Hair,” confronts the too-familiar experience of unsolicited contact—whether it be a well-meaning gesture by strangers or the intrusive curiosity of educators and coaches I've experienced growing up. Through this statement, 4B Queen magnifies a moment of personal boundary—a subtle violation—into a public dialogue. It speaks to how such encounters can spotlight even the most reserved among us, generating anxiety where belonging should reside. These crowned beauties reclaim sacred spaces of safety, identity, and counsel—evocations of the hair salon’s central role within Black communities into the public frame.
About the artist:
Aretha Laverne is a Grande Prairie-based contemporary mixed-media artist whose work explores cultural storytelling as a means of healing and identity affirmation. As a first-generation Canadian born to Jamaican parents, Laverne's practice is deeply rooted in diasporic narratives and the transformative power of visual expression.
Through fantastical-layered imagery, Laverne reimagines traditional narratives to articulate experiences of history, belonging, and inner peace. Her mixed-media compositions weave personal and cultural histories into evocative visual forms, offering fresh insights into identity, heritage, and emotional resilience.
Dimension: 30" x 40"
Medium: Acrylic and Mixed media on canvas
Year created: 2023
Unframed
by Samantha Thrift
Season's Edge captures the threshold moment between fall and winter as snow clouds roll over the warm foliage of lakeside trees. This piece is part of a series exploring liminal moments in nature - those immense, transitional times that challenge us to confront vastness and find our place within it.
About the artist:
Samantha C. Thrift (she/her) earned a BFA from the University of Calgary in 1998. After pursuing an academic career, she recently returned to formal study through the University of Calgary's continuing education program and LOUD Art Society workshops to continue her artistic practice. Working primarily in acrylics, Sam’s recent works explore the use of texture, vivid colors, and expressive brushstrokes to transform fleeting moments from nature into abstract compositions.
Dimension: 40.5x50.7cm (16"x20")
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Year created: 2022
Unframed
by Kay Heo
Recording moments from travel turns them into a lasting part of my story.
About the artist:
Dimension: 40.5x50.7cm (16"x20")
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Year created: 2022
Unframed
by Kay Heo
Always grateful for the space and time that nature provides.
About the artist:
Dimension: 30.6x40.6cm (12"x16")
Medium: Oil on canvas
Year created: 2022
Unframed
By Kay Heo
Standing before the landscape, nature offers a healing touch, even without stepping closer.
about the artist:
Dimension: 40 inches x 30 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Year Created:2025
Unframed
by Branka Rosie Cavar
"Potential Energy" is an intuitive painting and reflection on my recovery following an episode of psychosis in 2020. Psychosis changed my life in many ways, and in some ways, for the better. I left art school to focus on my recovery and reconnect with myself. Over the years, I have found that through the support of family, friends, and art, my dreams of being an artist that helps others by sharing her story is closer than ever. This painting is a celebration of all that has happened to get me on this path, and the beautiful future that is ahead of me. Suddenly, my dreams are within arms reach. Above all, this painting is about hope and acceptance for everything that life brings.
About the artist:
Branka Cavar’s artistic practice is rooted in her lived experiences with mental health and wellness. Her work explores themes of transformation, recovery, discovery, and the therapeutic power of art. After a life-altering episode of psychosis, Branka’s creative direction shifted from traditional landscapes to a deeper exploration of the connections between memory, colour, and emotion. During this period, she found peace in the complexities of the unknown and a profound sense of being part of a larger, infinite whole. Branka’s art is both a reflection and a celebration of the human experience. It honours the stories she has lived through and collected, while also affirming art as a spiritual and therapeutic practice
Dimension: 20" x 30”
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Year created: 2021
Unframed
by Brendan O'Callaghan
A Storm is Brewing uses surreal storm clouds to showcase how unprocessed feelings linger and distort over time in the mind.
About the artist:
Brendan O'Callaghan is a Canadian artist based in Calgary, Alberta, whose creative journey has been a dynamic exploration of various artistic mediums and expressions. His artistic evolution began at fourteen when he discovered his passion for painting and began creating still lifes of dogs and people with oil paints.
Driven by his artistic ambitions, Brendan's oil painting portfolio earned him acceptance into the Alberta University of The Arts, where he embarked on a transformative journey of artistic exploration. During his time at the university, Brendan discovered a new passion for video art, igniting his curiosity and pushing the boundaries of his creative practice.
In pursuit of his newfound passion, Brendan graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree with a major in Media Arts, equipping him with the skills and knowledge to express himself through video installation art. Eager to further hone his craft, Brendan continued his artistic education by obtaining a Diploma in Video Production from the prestigious Toronto Film School.
Despite his passion for video art, Brendan felt a deep connection to his oil painting roots and yearned to reconnect with his artistic origins. In a bold and decisive move, Brendan returned to his first love, the oil painting brush, and dedicated himself to honing his unique style of artwork.
In 2023, Brendan unveiled his latest body of work in a solo exhibition entitled "The Uncanny Clouds" at the Alberta University of the Arts. The exhibition showcased his captivating exploration of surreal landscapes.
Today, Brendan continues to push the boundaries of his creativity and expand his artistic horizons as he strives to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a full-time artist. With an unwavering commitment to learning and growth, Brendan remains steadfast in pursuing his passion and vision for the world.
limited edition print
Unframed
by Sandra Lamouche
Echoes From this Land Project. QR code for dance film.
About the artist:
Sandra Lamouche is a nehiyaw iskwew (Cree Woman) from the Bigstone Cree Nation in Northern Alberta. She lives on Nitsitapi land in Treaty 7 with her husband, Lowell, and two sons who are members of the Piikani Nation. Sandra is a Women’s Champion hoop dancer, an award-winning Indigenous education leader, TEDx Speaker, award winning children’s author, transdisciplinary artist and choreographer. She received her B.A. in Native American Studies from the University of Lethbridge. She has a Master’s degree in Indigenous Studies from Trent University, on Indigenous Dance and Well-being. She uses the multidisciplinary nature of Indigenous Studies in her work, from women’s studies, to Indigenous art, and Indigenous law courses and beyond. She has over fifteen years of experience in ten international styles of dance including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, modern, contemporary, hip hop and powwow styles, and the hoop dance. She has gained most recognition as a Hoop Dancer and has been showcased and performed internationally. The hoop dance and it’s teachings of unity, balance, equality and interconnectedness of creation to inform her practices. This often includes land based practices, environmental and climate related topics as well as, social justice issues.
Dimension: 9.84 × 9.84 in
Medium:mix media on canvas
Year created:2025
Unframed
by Sheyda Banihashemi
"Finally Free” captures the profound sense of liberation that comes with acceptance — a peaceful surrender. The work symbolizes release from the weight of ancestral memories encoded in our DNA, the collective unconscious, and the unseen imprints of the past. Emerging from these invisible prisons, the figure embodies healing, a freedom that not only restores the self but also flows forward to future generations
About the artist:
Sheyda Banihashemi is a visual artist with over 25 years of experience in painting across different media and styles. She has presented her work in more than ten solo and group exhibitions nationally and internationally. Since moving to Canada, she has offered creative workshops for immigrant youth, teens, and seniors, and she currently teaches painting with the City of Airdrie. Drawing on her background in both medicine and the arts, she is passionate about art as a path to healing, reflection, and community connection.
Dimension: 14.57 × 14.57 in
Medium: watercolour on handmade paper
Year created:2022
Framed
by Sheyda Banihashemi
This artwork is inspired by a type of brain MRI. In my vision, the brain represents the mind. For me, this painting symbolizes a healed mind — one where the flow of colors reveals harmony, movement, and serenity. The vibrant interplay of hues reflects a state of balance and inner peace
About the artist:
Sheyda Banihashemi is a visual artist with over 25 years of experience in painting across different media and styles. She has presented her work in more than ten solo and group exhibitions nationally and internationally. Since moving to Canada, she has offered creative workshops for immigrant youth, teens, and seniors, and she currently teaches painting with the City of Airdrie. Drawing on her background in both medicine and the arts, she is passionate about art as a path to healing, reflection, and community connection.
Dimensions: 18x24
Medium: Professional acrylic paint and Gak900
Year created: 2025
Womens , XL
by Tammy Harris
Frida Khalo portrait hand painted onto the back of a denim jacket. She is wearing a floral crown, and a quote appears above her head: "At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can" Frida Khalo
About the artist:
In the face of an aggressive cancer diagnosis, I found my world shrinking to the essential fight for survival. It was in rediscovering my childhood love of art, particularly creating images of animals, that a path to healing opened. Inspired by artists like Frida Kahlo, who also navigated significant health challenges and found solace in her creative expression, I turned to my canvases as a sanctuary.
My artistic process is fueled by a deep joy in capturing the unique spirit and character of the animal kingdom. Through vibrant colors and tactile textures, my work reflects not only the external beauty of these creatures but also the inner resilience and untamed energy I so admire. Each piece is a personal narrative of overcoming adversity, mirroring Kahlo's strength and the transformative power of art in navigating life's most profound challenges. My creations are an ongoing testament to the soul-saving grace of art and the profound connection we share with the natural world.
Medium: Professional acrylic paint and Gak900
Year created: 2025
Womens , L
by Tammy Harris
Van Gough portrait hand painted onto the back of a denim jacket.
About the artist:
In the face of an aggressive cancer diagnosis, I found my world shrinking to the essential fight for survival. It was in rediscovering my childhood love of art, particularly creating images of animals, that a path to healing opened. Inspired by artists like Frida Kahlo, who also navigated significant health challenges and found solace in her creative expression, I turned to my canvases as a sanctuary.
My artistic process is fuelled by a deep joy in capturing the unique spirit and character of the animal kingdom. Through vibrant colors and tactile textures, my work reflects not only the external beauty of these creatures but also the inner resilience and untamed energy I so admire. Each piece is a personal narrative of overcoming adversity, mirroring Kahlo's strength and the transformative power of art in navigating life's most profound challenges. My creations are an ongoing testament to the soul-saving grace of art and the profound connection we share with the natural world.
DIMENSION: 18.25” (h) x 44” (l)
MEDIUM: Sepia Toned Silver Print
YEAR CREATED: 2003
FRAMED: sized 27”(h) x 56”(l)
by Bonnie Portelance
Hand Collaged Xray Print
About the artist:
I am a multidisciplinary artist currently working in photography and textile collages to
imaginatively process issues of physical and mental health.
Since the beginning of my art-making career, the human body has been my starting
point. It personifies the history, chaos, and transformative potential that drives me.
Using my own experiences with childhood cancer and the resulting complex medical
history, I re-work figurative and abstract patterns until I find something that resonates
with my experiences. Disparate parts fit, sometimes held together delicately by threads,
because all the pieces articulate the trials and tribulations we all go through in life.
DIMENSION: 17.75”(h) x 22.5”(l)
MEDIUM: Sepia Toned Silver Print
YEAR CREATED: 2003
FRAMED: sized 26.75” (h) x 31”(l)
by Bonnie Portelance
Hand Collaged Xray Print
About the artist:
DIMENSION: {13.5”(h) x 17”(l)} x 2
MEDIUM: Sepia Toned Silver Print
YEAR CREATED: 2009
FRAMED: sized 18”(h) x 42.5”(l)
by Bonnie Portelance
Hand Collaged Xray Print Diptych - in two frames
About the artist:
Dimension: 12"x9
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Year created: 2024
Unframed
by Ethel Dalida
Resting animals take form of the scenic shapes of mountains, inviting viewers to find peace in stillness. The gentle blending of creature and landscape blurs the line between nature and being, evoking a quiet harmony. This work encourages a meditative gaze, where serenity emerges from the calm interconnectedness of life and land.
About the artists:
Ethel Dalida is a multidisciplinary artist living in Calgary, specializing in painting and illustration. Ethel graduated with honors from the University of Calgary’s BFA program, received the 2010 art-a-thon Merit Award from Cardel Homes, and has exhibited throughout Calgary including cSPACE, the Nickle, and Contemporary Galleries. In 2023, she received a Therapeutic Arts Practitioner certificate from the Canadian International Institute of Art Therapy, facilitating and teaching for Loud Art Society.
Ethel’s work explores Asian-Canadian heritage, experiences, belonging in community. Often drawing inspiration from flora and fauna, animation, comics, to produce contemporary work with allegorical and deep meanings. Although her main medium is acrylic, she explores other artist materials like string, lipstick, nail polish, and hang tags.
Dimension:24x30x1/12in
Medium:Oil on Canvas
Year created: 2025
Unframed
by Sharon Thompson
This painting expresses the generosity, and openness of Mother Earth to the human journey.
About the artist:
These very recent paintings are part of a new series that combines my abstract and landscape practices into one, using the natural feeling perspective of abstraction and the structural aspect of landscape.
My attraction to abstraction is rooted in the early study of music on the piano and cello. My attraction to landscape arises from a rural childhood that permitted roaming the fields and forests near my childhood home.
I have been practicing art seriously since graduating from the BFA Program (1st class honours), Queens University, in 1983 . In 2019 I moved from Kingston to Calgary. The vast space and sweeping architectural structure of the landscape have deeply affected my painting practice.
Dimension: 23"x30"
Medium: Photograph
Year created: 2022–2023
Framed
(professionally framed by ABL Imaging Calgary)
by Mitra Samavaki
Part of a series exploring “homes in transition,” these photograph reflects the emotional landscapes of departure, absence, and anticipation. Inspired by my own migration experience, it captures the quiet traces of lives once lived, inviting reflection on movement, loss, and the search for belonging.
About the artist:
Mitra Samavaki (she/her) is an Iranian visual artist currently based in Calgary, Canada. She holds a BFA in Sculpture from Tehran University of Art and has recently completed her Master of Fine Arts in Photography from the University of Calgary. Mitra practices art mainly through photography, occasionally incorporating installation and video elements. Photography, for her, is not only a journey of self-exploration but also a bridge that intimately connects her with people and her surrounding environment. Having relocated to Canada in 2021, Mitra's current artistic practices are deeply rooted in the themes of home, identity, and belonging. Her work is mostly inspired by her own experience as an immigrant living between two homelands.
With a 10-year career as a photojournalist, she worked with various news agencies, newspapers, and magazines in Iran. This experience fueled her passion for storytelling and emphasized her belief in the power of photography to raise awareness and create a meaningful impact.
Mitra’s work has been presented in exhibitions at venues such as Contemporary Calgary, +15 Galleries, Nickle Galleries, the Art Gallery of Alberta, The Alberta Society of Artists, the Calgary Central Library, and Wild Skies Art Gallery. She has been awarded an Alberta Foundation for the Arts Graduate Scholarship and has received the 2023 InFocus Photo Emerging Photographer Award.
Dimension: 17"x23"
Year created: 2022–2023
Medium: Photograph
Framed
(professionally framed by ABL Imaging Calgary)
by Mitra Samavaki
Short description:
Part of a series exploring “homes in transition,” these photograph reflects the emotional landscapes of departure, absence, and anticipation. Inspired by my own migration experience, it captures the quiet traces of lives once lived, inviting reflection on movement, loss, and the search for belonging.
Dimension: 13"x17"
Medium: Photograph
Year created: 2022–2023
Framed
(professionally framed by ABL Imaging Calgary)
by Mitra Samavaki
Part of a series exploring “homes in transition,” these photograph reflects the emotional landscapes of departure, absence, and anticipation. Inspired by my own migration experience, it captures the quiet traces of lives once lived, inviting reflection on movement, loss, and the search for belonging.
About the artist:
Beyond her individual artistic pursuits, She is also the founder and owner of "Tiny-Gift," an Instagram page that emerged during the pandemic to support Iranian independent artists, designers, and makers. This platform showcases and promotes their art and products, fostering connections with potential buyers. Over time, "Tiny-Gift" has transformed into an inspirational space, encouraging art enthusiasts to turn their passion into a business. Through this platform, Mitra's overarching goal is to showcase the rich Persian culture on a global scale.
Dimension: 36"x 48"
Medium: Acrylic, texture art and recyclable fabrics
Year created: 2025
Unframed
by Yuliia Kulyk
This is a unique artwork inspired by the concept of recyclable art, created using fabrics and mixed texture materials. I believe nowadays it’s very important to create meaningful artworks. “Duality” reflects the contrast we all carry within — strength and softness, clarity and confusion, light and shadow. It’s about the ongoing dance between who we are and who we’re becoming.
About the artist:
I am an Ukrainian artist based in Calgary, driven by a deep passion for creativity and meaningful connection. My work reflects a blend of styles, inspired by the beauty of nature, the richness of textures, and the stories that art has the power to tell. I had participated in several exhibitions in Santiago, having previously lived in Chile. Additionally, I had organized meaningful art projects to support Ukrainians, using creativity as a tool for resilience and connection, as a transformative power of creativity.
Dimension: 16"x20"
Medium: Acrylic
Year created: 2024
Unframed
by Yuliia Kulyk
New heights it’s my first artwork created in Canada when I moved here. It’s all about the inspiration that gives you a nature, the surrounding colors and the effect it makes to your mind. It’s a motivation to be better and take care about yourself and a nature around.
About the artist:
I am an Ukrainian artist based in Calgary, driven by a deep passion for creativity and meaningful connection. My work reflects a blend of styles, inspired by the beauty of nature, the richness of textures, and the stories that art has the power to tell. I had participated in several exhibitions in Santiago, having previously lived in Chile. Additionally, I had organized meaningful art projects to support Ukrainians, using creativity as a tool for resilience and connection, as a transformative power of creativity.
Dimension: 8 x 8 inches
Medium: digital collage
Framed
by Mirim Koh
About artist:
Mirim Koh is an artist based on Alberta, Canada and she has been working independently, constantly producing artworks on her own time. Mirim loves to draw small illustrations showcasing friendly faces for family of all ages to enjoy. Her Abstract works showcases dancing colors on the canvas, evoking different kinds of emotions for the viewers to enjoy. Her works were created during different periods of time of recovery.
Dimension: 122 x 61 cm
Medium: mixed media on Canvas
Unframed
by Mirim Koh
Dimension: 14 x 18 inch
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Year Created: 2024
Unframed
by Antonia Theo
A painting of a woman in a white dress with her back to the viewer, standing in a serene landscape. The style is typical of the artist's work, which often explores themes of femininity and introspection.
About artist:
Canadian artist Antonia Theo, originally from Bulgaria, is known for her vibrant, oil-on-canvas paintings. Though she has academic art training, she considers herself self-taught, believing that her life experiences and a master's degree in engineering have significantly influenced her work.
Theo's art often focuses on the female form, with paintings that are rich in symbolism and emotion. Her brushstrokes are a blend of "controlled Impressionism" and abstract styles. She currently works and lives in Canada.
Dimension: 13" x 19"
Medium: Print
Year Created: 2024
Framed
by Antonia Theo
Fine Art, hand embellished print on Hahnemuhle Museum etching paper.
Dimension: 12" x 12"
Medium: Charcoal, soft pastel, acrylic on panel
Year Created: 2024
Framed
by Antonia Theo
Dimension: 18" x 12"
Medium: hand embellished Print on Canvas
Year Created: 2024
Unframed
by Antonia Theo
Dimensions: 24x18 inches
Medium: Acrylic painting
Year created: 2023
Unframed
by Karen Neufeld
Warbler bird sitting on a strand from a closeup of a giraffe head
about artist:
I am a proud native Calgarian.I reside within the proximity of the Prairies and Rocky Mountains.I love to get out and explore Alberta through sketching, photographing, and geocaching.I've always had a passion for the arts which has evolved from watercolors to various mediums and has landed on acrylic paints.I'm smitten with creating my impression of the land and animals that reside there.
The particular piece I chose to submit is from my Zoo series...the zoo resides in Alberta.This particular painting was chosen to represent two different species that have supported each other, formed a relationship, a connection, maybe even a little community..despite being different
Dimension: 8" x 10"
Medium: Acrylic
Year Created: 2025
Framed
by Tazim Esmali
Painting peonies is a labor of love for me, drawn to their profound symbolism across cultures. In China and Japan, these lush blooms represent prosperity, good fortune, love, and honor, earning them the regal title of "king of flowers" in Chinese culture, where they embody wealth and prestige. In the West, peonies are often associated with romance, beauty, and happiness, making them a thoughtful gift for loved ones. Beyond their cultural significance, peonies also symbolize resilience and the fleeting nature of beauty, reminding us to cherish each moment. Their brief, vibrant bloom in spring is a poignant reminder to appreciate life's precious moments and the beauty that surrounds us.
about artist:
Tazim Esmail is an artist and author based in Calgary. Her work has been published in both print and online publications, including the NoD Magazine, and her visual work can currently be seen in public spaces throughout Southern Alberta
Dimension: 12" x16"
Medium: Paper Tolle
Year created: 2024
Framed
by Tazim Esmali
There’s something about capturing the delicate petals and vibrant hues of flowers on canvas that has always thrilled me, and red roses, with their timeless allure, hold a special place in my heart.
The single red rose stands as an enduring emblem of elegance and timeless beauty, capable of forging unforgettable memories and embodying profound devotion. With its rich cultural symbolism, presenting a red rose can be a meaningful way to honor someone's remarkable character or celebrate the enduring legacy of a loved one.
About artist:
Tazim Esmail is an artist and author based in Calgary. Her work has been published in both print and online publications, including the NoD Magazine, and her visual work can currently be seen in public spaces throughout Southern Alberta
Dimension: 8" x10"
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Year created: 2025
Unframed
by Tazim Esmali
Meet the Three Sisters Mountains, the trio of peaks that have inspired countless postcards and captivated hearts. Situated behind the charming town of Canmore in the Front Ranges of the Canadian Rockies, these iconic peaks have been blessed with a double dose of charm - they've literally been named twice! For me, painting the Three Sisters has always been a personal goal, resonating deeply with the importance of family, life, and culture. As the most recognizable peaks in the Bow River Valley, they continue to draw visitors and locals alike with their majestic beauty.
about artist:
Tazim Esmail is an artist and author based in Calgary. Her work has been published in both print and online publications, including the NoD Magazine, and her visual work can currently be seen in public spaces throughout Southern Alberta
Dimension: 40x40"
Medium: Photography, resin coated, cradled panel
Year created: 2019
Unframed
by Nozomi Kamei
During the sunset at the shore, the colours shifted with each passing moment as sunlight sank into the sea.
I can still feel the dynamic flow of air, sand, water, light, shadow, sound, and silence—
a reminder of how everything is connected in constant movement and renewal.
About the artist:
Originally from Japan, Nozomi moved to Norway for high school and later to Canada for post-secondary studies. She began photographing as a way to share her life with distant loved ones, and over time, it evolved into a quiet, mindful practice. Working with digital, film, and cyanotype processes, she explores themes of connection, presence, and harmony — across cultures, seasons, and shared human experiences.
Dimension: 20" x 30"
Medium: Photography
Year created:2024
Framed
by Stacey Perlin
These large-scale photography prints come from my personal collection from the past 15 years, highlighting moments of recovery and transition.
About the artist:
My artistic practice allows me to translate my healing into sculptures and visual art that portray the impact of emotional abuse, entrenched familial patterns of dysfunction, healing journeys, and what wellbeing means to me. I celebrate the ephemeral nature of growth cycles, the planet’s ability to make medicine, and the connections (people and understanding) that make life worth living.
My creations help me connect to the reality of the present moment as a 2SLGBTQIA+, disabled artist, and tell stories that stimulate moments of self-awareness with the viewer. I use natural materials, embedding them with semi-precious stones and crystals, showcasing moments of transition.
Dimension: 20" x 30"
Medium: Photography
Year created:2024
Framed
by Stacey Perlin
These large-scale photography prints come from my personal collection from the past 15 years, highlighting moments of recovery and transition.
Dimension: 20" x 30"
Medium: Photography
Year created:2024
Framed
by Stacey Perlin
These large-scale photography prints come from my personal collection from the past 15 years, highlighting moments of recovery and transition.
Dimension: 24" x 36"
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Year created: 2024
Unframed
by Afshan Khan
about the artist:
Afshan Khan is a self-taught visual artist from Rockyview County, AB. Painting for nearly a decade, she discovered art during a difficult time and found healing through creativity. Recently exploring Impressionism, Afshan embraces freedom in her work, finding joy and resilience in her evolving artistic journey.
Dimension: 36" x 24"
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Year created: 2024
Unframed
by Afshan Khan
Dimension: 36" x 24"
Medium: Acrylic on canvas
Year created: 2024
Unframed
by Afshan Khan
Dimension: 38.5 x 28cm
Medium: copperplate etchings; the first print is a unique Artist Proof, the triptych is edition 2/3.
Year created: 2023
Unframed
by Sky Paul
This work explores the idea of dualism of the consciousness, the material world and the psycho-spiritual world. A dramatic human figure is bending to fit within the picture plane, but also reaching out of it. The body contorting within these confines represents the limits of material perception. It also shows the external perception of this often uncomfortable experience. There is also a centipede creature delving into the internal and hidden, the raw experience and the happenings that we do not see. The creature is a fantasy representation of a bug’s nervous system, a central brain with segmented ganglia connected through its body by a twisting ventral nerve cord. They swim through a hazy world of nerves and electricity. This illustrates the expansive nature of consciousness, division and connection. Bringing together the material and spiritual aspects of consciousness, the print shows how this inextricably connects us to other forms of life; not differentiates us from them.
Dimension: 38.5 x 76.5cm
Medium: copperplate etchings edition 2/3.
Year created: 2023
Unframed
by Sky Paul
This work explores the idea of dualism of the consciousness, the material world and the psycho-spiritual world. A dramatic human figure is bending to fit within the picture plane, but also reaching out of it. The body contorting within these confines represents the limits of material perception. It also shows the external perception of this often uncomfortable experience. There is also a centipede creature delving into the internal and hidden, the raw experience and the happenings that we do not see. The creature is a fantasy representation of a bug’s nervous system, a central brain with segmented ganglia connected through its body by a twisting ventral nerve cord. They swim through a hazy world of nerves and electricity. This illustrates the expansive nature of consciousness, division and connection. Bringing together the material and spiritual aspects of consciousness, the print shows how this inextricably connects us to other forms of life; not differentiates us from them.
Dimensions: 14x10 inch
Medium: Watercolour
Year created: 2025
Framed
About the artist:
Zahra is a painter, photographer, and art instructor based in Calgary, originally from Shiraz, Iran. She moved to Canada in 2018.
With over 35 years of artistic experience, she has worked across a variety of mediums, with oil and pastel as her specialties. Alongside her husband, renowned Iranian artist Gholamhossein Saber, Zahra co-founded the Ofogh Visual Arts Institute in Shiraz. As both instructor and director until 2018, she played an important role in helping the institute grow into one of Shiraz’s leading art schools. In 2007, the institute was recognized as the Best Visual Arts Institute in Iran.
Since relocating to Canada, Zahra has continued to share her passion for art through workshops, exhibitions, and teaching. Her work has been shown in numerous provincial and national exhibitions in Iran, as well as in galleries across Calgary. Her work has been featured at Arts Commons in Calgary (2022), Three Sisters Gallery in Canmore and the Calgary Central Library(2023).
Landscapes remain central to Zahra’s practice. Deeply inspired by nature, she sees light and color as essential elements of her artistic expression, shaping the way she captures emotion and atmosphere.
In 2022, Zahra was honored with Calgary’s Immigrant Distinction Award in Art & Culture, a recognition that continues to inspire her to grow and connect through her art.
Dimensions: 14x10 inch
Medium: Watercolour
Year created: 2025
Framed
Dimensions: 24x20 inch
Medium: Oil on canvas
Year created: 2022
Framed
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!