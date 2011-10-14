Loud Art Society's Silent Art Auction

Dimension: 11" x 14"

Medium: Acrylic & oil, silver & gold leaf on raw canvas

Year created: 2022

Framed

by Tara Vahab





This piece is part of the "Unknown Places" abstract and surrealistic painting series inspired by architecture of the Residence Inn by Marriott Calgary Downtown.





About the artist:

Tara Vahab is an award-winning Persian-Canadian interdisciplinary artist and therapeutic arts practitioner based in Calgary. She received her first art award at age nine and has been a passionate advocate for mental health through the arts ever since.

After earning her BFA from the University of Calgary in 2015, Tara founded LOUD Art Society, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing mental well-being through creative practices.

Her vibrant, community-rooted work spans public art, murals, sculptures, paintings, performances and therapeutic workshops, often incorporating bright colours, patterns, found objects, and newspaper. Her practice explores metaphysical themes tied to empathy, humanity, and joy.

Tara currently teaches at the University of Calgary’s Continuing Education, serves as Interim Executive Director at CARFAC Alberta, and is developing her upcoming book Self-Therapy Through Art & Creativity while preparing for LOUD Art Society’s 10-year anniversary celebration.

www.taravahab.com



