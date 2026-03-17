Lounge- Cinco de Mayo 26

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About this event
Prince George, BC V2N 6T4, Canada
$
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and your team will have a bay in a private room with only one other team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and your team will have a bay in a private room with only one other team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.
Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.
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