Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC

About this event

Sales closed

Lounge- Cinco de Mayo 26

6011 Giscome Rd

Prince George, BC V2N 6T4, Canada

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC

$

VIP Booth Registration #1
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and your team will have a bay in a private room with only one other team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

VIP Booth Registration #2
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and your team will have a bay in a private room with only one other team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #3
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #4
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #5
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #6
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #7
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #8
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #9
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Booth Registration #10
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bays can fit up to 8 people, and you will have a whole bay for your team.

Ticket includes unlimited balls, 2 hours of play, staycation contest entry and a small donation to the agency.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!