Passion for Paws

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Passion for Paws

About this event

Love at First Paw Photobooth❤️🐾

1589 Bd Daniel-Johnson

Laval, QC H7V 4C2, Canada

Session 11:00-11:15 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 11:15-11:30 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 11:30-11:45 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 11:45-12:00 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 12:00-12:15 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 12:15-12:30 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 12:30-12:45📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 12:45-1:00 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 1:00-1:15 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 1:15-1:30 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 1:30-1:45 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

Session 1:45-2:00 📷
$35

Includes a 15-minute time-slotted photobooth session at Centre Pucci on February 14.


Each ticket includes 3 digital photos from our Valentine-themed setup.


Thank you for supporting the Passion for Paws Pack!

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