Toronto Dance Love-In

Hosted by

Toronto Dance Love-In

About this event

Love Sessions: Shannon Cooney

April 25 at 12:00-2:00pm item
April 25 at 12:00-2:00pm
$25

Regular session price is $25. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

April 26 at 1:00-3:00pm item
April 26 at 1:00-3:00pm
$25

Regular session price is $25. Our Community Access Program will provide reduced rates. Use discount code REDUCED for 25% off, and SOLIDARITY for 50% off. To receive the ACCESS price of 100% off, please email [email protected]

Add a donation for Toronto Dance Love-In

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!