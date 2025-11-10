University of Saskatchewan Graduate Students' Association Inc.

Hosted by

University of Saskatchewan Graduate Students' Association Inc.

About this event

Low-Cost Professional Portrait Event for Graduate Students

1337 College Dr

Saskatoon, SK S7N 0W6, Canada

Waitlist
Free

We are working on potentially adding more time slots. Please join the waitlist if you would be interested in signing up for these timeslots, if they come available.

3:00 - 3:20 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 3:00 and 3:20 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

3:20 - 3:40 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 3:20 and 3:40 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

3:40 - 4:00 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 3:40 and 4:00 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

4:00 - 4:20 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 4:00 pm and 4:20 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

4:20 - 4:40 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 4:20 pm and 4:40 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

4:40 - 5:00 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 4:40 and 5:00 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

5:00 - 5:20 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 5:00 and 5:20 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

5:20 - 5:40 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 5:20 and 5:40 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

5:40 - 6:00 pm Time Slot
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 5:40 and 6:00 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

LATE ADD 3:00 - 3:20 pm
$10

Be present to have your photo taken between 3:00 and 3:20 pm. Please note, you must be present and ready to have your photo taken at any time during this window, or we may not be able to accommodate you.

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