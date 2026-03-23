Loyal Company Association's Shop

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Ball Cap with pewter LCA crest. Comes in three colours, Red, Navy and khaki.
Ball Cap with pewter LCA crest. Comes in three colours, Red, Navy and khaki.
Ball Cap with pewter LCA crest. Comes in three colours, Red, Navy and khaki.
Coffee mug, blue or black shipped at random
Enjoy 18 tracks performed and professionally recorded by the 3 Field Regiment Band.
Sew on crest
Issued at random
Print commissioned for bicentennial anniversary of the Regiment.
Signed and numbered by the artist. Issued at random.
Print commissioned for bicentennial anniversary of the Regiment.
$
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