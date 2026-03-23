Loyal Company Association

Offered by

Loyal Company Association

About this shop

Loyal Company Association's Shop

Ball Cap- Red item
Ball Cap- Red
$20

Ball Cap with pewter LCA crest. Comes in three colours, Red, Navy and khaki.

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Ball Cap- Navy item
Ball Cap- Navy
$20

Ball Cap with pewter LCA crest. Comes in three colours, Red, Navy and khaki.

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Ball Cap- Khaki item
Ball Cap- Khaki
$20

Ball Cap with pewter LCA crest. Comes in three colours, Red, Navy and khaki.

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Coffee Mug item
Coffee Mug
$12

Coffee mug, blue or black shipped at random

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3 Field Regiment Band CD item
3 Field Regiment Band CD
$10

Enjoy 18 tracks performed and professionally recorded by the 3 Field Regiment Band.

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Loyal Gunners Book item
Loyal Gunners Book
$20
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3 Gun Blazer Crest item
3 Gun Blazer Crest
$8

Sew on crest

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Green LCA Crest Sticker item
Green LCA Crest Sticker
$2
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Red LCA Crest Sticker item
Red LCA Crest Sticker
$2
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Travel Mug- Ceramic item
Travel Mug- Ceramic
$15
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Green Crest Badge- Iron On item
Green Crest Badge- Iron On
$8
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Red LCA Crest-Iron on item
Red LCA Crest-Iron on
$8
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LCA Coin- numbered item
LCA Coin- numbered
$10

Issued at random

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200 Years Loyal Print- Ray Butler item
200 Years Loyal Print- Ray Butler
$25

Print commissioned for bicentennial anniversary of the Regiment.

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200 Years Loyal Print-Signed and Numbered item
200 Years Loyal Print-Signed and Numbered
$75

Signed and numbered by the artist. Issued at random.


Print commissioned for bicentennial anniversary of the Regiment.

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Car Decal item
Car Decal
$10
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