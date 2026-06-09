LRD Holy Qurbana Service Book Order Registration & Payment

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Product details
Cover Type: Paperback with Poly Cover
Pages: 512 pages
Publisher: Malankara Orthodox Church Publications - Devalokam, Kottayam
Prepared & Printed By: Ministry of Liturgical Resource Development - Diocese of South-West America
Edition: 3rd Edition (2026)
Initial Publication: 2017
Language: English, Malayalam, Malayalam Transliteration
ISBN-10: 0-9972544-4-0
ISBN-13: 978-0-9972544-4-0
Product Dimensions: 8.375” x 6.5” x 0.75” (with poly cover)
Product Weight: 16 ounces with poly cover)
Product details
Cover Type: Paperback with Vinyl Cover
Pages: 512 pages
Publisher: Malankara Orthodox Church Publications - Devalokam, Kottayam
Prepared & Printed By: Ministry of Liturgical Resource Development - Diocese of South-West
America
Edition: 2nd edition (2026)
Date Published: August 2017
Language: English, Malayalam, Malayalam Transliteration
ISBN-10: 0-9972544-4-0
ISBN-13: 978-0-9972544-4-0
Product Dimensions: 8.375” x 6.5” x 0.75” (with vinyl cover)
Product Weight: 16 ounces (with vinyl cover)
PEEK INSIDE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch v=z58VCX9NqIc&list=PLImAIAB26z1uDLBH3Z0a2zbSLgBRPXhgv
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