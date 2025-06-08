LS7 Foundation

Offered by

LS7 Foundation

About this shop

LS7 Foundation's Partnerships

Presenting Partner
$10,000

Gain maximum visibility with top-tier branding, naming rights, and VIP opportunities across both events. A premium way to show your leadership in making sport accessible.

Champion Partner
$7,500

Enjoy standout recognition with high-impact visibility at one or both events, plus valuable digital and on-site perks that showcase your support.

Community Leader
$5,000

A well-rounded partnership offering solid visibility and meaningful ways to connect with the community while supporting a great cause.

Access Ally
$3,000

An accessible way to get involved and show your commitment to inclusive sport, with select visibility and impact-driven benefits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!