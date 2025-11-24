LOWER SIMILKAMEEN COMMUNITY SERVICES SOCIETY

LSCSS Holiday Quilt Silent Auction

715 7th St, Keremeos, BC V0X 1N3, Canada

Cozy Christmas
$70

Starting bid

Finished size: 48" x 70".

This beautiful quilt in a rail pattern style featuring Christmas fabrics was lovingly prepared by Quilters Under the K.

Predominant colours are red, white, and black.

Precious Plum
$80

Starting bid

Finished size: 55" x 64"

This stunning quilt in an offset window pattern all tied together with floral fabric, lovingly prepared by Quilters Under the K.

Predominant colours are black, purple, and gold.

