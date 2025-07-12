Lulu's Surgery Fundraiser Auction

Keep your pup mentally stimulated and entertained with the Foobler® Electronic Timed Treat Dispenser!

Retail value $50



Product Highlights:



Timed Treat Dispenser – Releases treats throughout the day to prevent boredom and support healthy activity.



6 Treat Compartments – Keeps your dog engaged longer by dispensing treats over time.



Customizable Timer – Choose from 15, 30, 60, or 90-minute intervals.



Real Bell Chime – Alerts your dog when it's time for a new treat.



Indoor & Outdoor Use – Durable and safe for any environment.



Interactive & Fun – Encourages play while supporting physical and mental health.



Just fill with treats or kibble, set the timer, and let your pup enjoy hours of enriching playtime!