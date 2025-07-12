Lulu's Surgery Fundraiser Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Show your love for dogs with this cozy and charming gift set – perfect for any dog mom!
Includes:
Decorative Towel: "My favorite people have paws" design, ideal for kitchen or bathroom decor.
Buffalo Plaid Mug: Features the phrase “dog mom” with a red paw print — perfect for your morning coffee.
Dog mom Crew Socks (Ladies’ size 4–10): Soft and warm with a red, white, and black plaid winter design and “dog mom” printed on the soles.
Mini Wooden Sign: “Love has four paws” block sign with heart clip – great for holding a photo or note.
This set makes a thoughtful gift for any dog lover or a fun treat for yourself!
Starting bid
Keep your pup mentally stimulated and entertained with the Foobler® Electronic Timed Treat Dispenser!
Retail value $50
Product Highlights:
Timed Treat Dispenser – Releases treats throughout the day to prevent boredom and support healthy activity.
6 Treat Compartments – Keeps your dog engaged longer by dispensing treats over time.
Customizable Timer – Choose from 15, 30, 60, or 90-minute intervals.
Real Bell Chime – Alerts your dog when it's time for a new treat.
Indoor & Outdoor Use – Durable and safe for any environment.
Interactive & Fun – Encourages play while supporting physical and mental health.
Just fill with treats or kibble, set the timer, and let your pup enjoy hours of enriching playtime!
Starting bid
Paper Tole Package includes:
· 8 x 2-hr weekly sessions offered on Tuesdays from 7-9 pm in Kitchener
Sessions are : Sept 9, Jan 6, March/April is TBD
In these sessions you will learn, if a novice, how to cut, when to colour, how to shape and glue; or if you have experience, you will fine tune your current skills.
· 6 prints of your choice, ranging from 5x7 to 9x11. There are hundreds to chose from. The prints shown here are examples only.
· Acid free foam board – your base for your picture.
· Small cutting board.
· Exacto knife and spare blades.
· Tube of silicone glue.
· Other supplies and tools are made available at no extra cost, during class.
Starting bid
Stay Pawsitive Wooden Sign – 12"x5.5"
Add a touch of charm and encouragement to any space with this adorable “Stay Pawsitive” wooden sign! Perfect for pet lovers and pet-themed decor, this piece features:
Rustic wood finish with a warm brown tone that fits beautifully with farmhouse, modern, or cozy home styles
White script lettering with heart and paw print details for a playful, uplifting message
Dimensions: 12 inches wide x 5.5 inches tall – great for shelves, mantels, desks, or entryways
Freestanding design – no hanging required though it can be wall mounted
Whether you're decorating your own home or looking for a thoughtful gift for a fellow pet lover, this sign is a sweet reminder to always "stay pawsitive."
Starting bid
Brand New Conair InfinitiPRO Half & Half 2-in-1 Styler
Get salon-quality results at home with the InfinitiPRO by Conair Half & Half 2-in-1 Styler! This innovative tool combines a flat iron and curling iron in one, allowing you to straighten or curl with ease.
Dual styling: Switch between sleek, straight styles and soft, bouncy curls.
Tourmaline ceramic technology: Reduces frizz and adds shine.
Fast heat-up: Heats up quickly for efficient styling.
Adjustable heat settings: Suitable for all hair types.
Brand new and unused in original packaging.
Perfect for travel or daily use — a versatile tool for effortless styling!
Starting bid
Dog Toy & Treat Bundle – Rope Ball, Antler Chew, Cod Skins
Perfect for playtime, chewing, and rewarding! This bundle includes:
Rope Ball Toy – Durable and fun for fetch or tug-of-war.
Dentler Antler Chew (Size M) – Long-lasting natural antler
Land & Sea Cod Skins – 100% all-natural Canadian dog treats, rich in Omega-3s.
All items are brand new and ideal for keeping your dog healthy, active, and happy.
Starting bid
Be One Breed Bamboo Bowl Set – Medium Size
Elevate your pet’s mealtime with this stylish and eco-friendly Be One Breed Bamboo Bowl Set for medium dogs!
Includes two bowls in a sleek, modern bamboo holder
Non-slip base to keep bowls in place during meals
Durable and easy to clean – stainless steel inserts are removable and dishwasher safe
Eco-conscious design made with sustainable bamboo
Perfect for food and water
Brand new and ideal for design-conscious pet owners who want both functionality and style.
Starting bid
Brand New Ceenwes CWS-019 Professional Hair Clippers
for people or pets
Achieve clean, precise cuts at home or on the go with the Ceenwes CWS-019 Professional Hair Clipper Set.
Cordless & Rechargeable – Long-lasting battery with USB charging
Quiet, powerful motor with low vibration
Includes 2 adjustable comb guards: 1–10mm and 11–20mm
Adjustable blade length for custom cuts
Easy to clean blade and included cleaning brush
Comes in original box with clipper oil and charging cable
Brand new and never used – perfect for home grooming
Starting bid
Lounge Around Pet Bed has bolstered sides that offer a comfortable and secure space for dogs to curl up and rest their heads.
With its lush plush top sleep surface overfilled with our high loft fiber fill, your dog will think they are sleeping on a luxurious cloud.
This home décor friendly pet bed with bolstered and supportive sides recreate this feeling of safety and warmth.
Lounge Around is machine-washable. Wash separately in cold water on gentle cycle. Air-dry only. Do not wring, bleach, iron, or dry-clean.
Our premium beds combine exclusive features with deluxe fabrics, and home décor inspired silhouettes to create luxurious pet beds
Starting bid
Dog Leash & Chew Toy Bundle – Hands-Free Leash + Nylabone Power Chew
Make walking and playtime easier and more enjoyable with this convenient dog care bundle!
Included:
1. Arcadia Trail Hands-Free Leash (6 ft)
Convertible & Convenient: Use multiple ways – wear across the body or as a waist belt.
Water-Resistant and durable with heavy-duty clips and bright multicolor design.
Great for active dog owners who want hands-free control on hikes, walks, or runs.
2. Nylabone Power Chew Toy (Flavor Frenzy Philly Cheesesteak)
Made for strong chewers with long-lasting, rugged texture.
Infused with irresistible Philly cheesesteak flavor dogs love.
Helps promote dental health while satisfying your pup’s chewing instincts.
Both items are brand new and unopened, perfect for dog lovers looking to add high-quality gear to their pet's collection.
Starting bid
Biothane Dog Leash & Collar Set – 6ft Leash + Large Collar
Durable, waterproof, and easy to clean — perfect for everyday walks or outdoor adventures!
6ft Biothane Leash – Strong, flexible, and weather-resistant with secure hardware.
Large Biothane Collar (Red) – Adjustable, odor-proof, and built to last.
Ideal for active dogs and their owners
Starting bid
Arcadia Handsfree/Water resistant 6ft Trail Leash & Medium Biothane Collar Set – Black
Reliable, stylish, and built for adventure!
Arcadia Trail Black Leash – Durable and designed for everyday use and outdoor activities. Comfortable grip with secure hardware.
Medium Black Biothane Collar – Waterproof, odor-proof, and easy to clean. Perfect for active dogs, with a sleek, low-maintenance design.
Both items are brand new - ideal for dogs who love to explore and get dirty
Starting bid
Pizza lovers can make and enjoy pizzeria-quality pizza at home! With this peel, designed to use in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven, you can add toppings, slide, and serve pizza like a pro. The peel is made of super smooth stainless steel that acts as a stage to prep pizza and put in and take out of the oven. The wooden handle removes for easy storage.
Guarantee
3-year guarantee
Key Features
Designed for use in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven, but can be used in all ovens.
The handle is removable for easy storage.
Product Details
Handwash
12" x 23 1/4" (30.5 cm x 59 cm) with handle; 9" (23 cm) removable handle; 7 1/4" (18.5 cm) wood part of handle
The peel is stainless steel and the handle is wood.
Starting bid
Elevate Your Pet’s Mealtime with Style and Wellness!
Upgrade your pet's dining experience with this adorable double diner feeding set—perfect for pet lovers who prioritize both health and style! This set includes:
"The Forever Dog Life" Book by Dr. Karen Shaw Becker & Rodney Habib: Packed with 120+ recipes, longevity tips, and the latest science for better bowls and healthier homes. A must-have guide for pet parents who want to help their dogs thrive.
Two Stylish Ceramic Pet Bowls: One in classic white with black polka dots, and the other in gray with cute white paw prints—ideal for food and water.
Non-Slip Silicone Feeding Mat: Light gray with embossed bones, fish, and paw prints to keep bowls steady and messes minimal.
This set combines functionality, charm, and health-conscious living for your beloved furry friend. Perfect as a gift or your own pup’s wellness upgrade!
Starting bid
Rustic Wooden Sign – “We May Not Have It All Together...” | 16"x11"
Bring warmth, love, and a touch of rustic charm into your home with this beautifully crafted motivational wood sign. Featuring the heartfelt message:
“We may not have it all together, but together we have it all”
This piece is perfect for celebrating the strength of family, friendship, and unity. Ideal for:
Rustic & farmhouse decor – distressed wood finish gives it a cozy, vintage look
Generous size: 16 inches tall x 11 inches wide – makes a striking statement
Great gift idea for weddings, anniversaries, housewarmings, or just because
Let this meaningful sign be a daily reminder that love and togetherness are what truly make a home.
Starting bid
Pamper Your Pup in Pretty Pink!
Bundle: Canada Pooch Terry Drying Sweater (L/XL) + Nuvüa Hands-Free Leash 4-6ft
Keep your furry friend cozy, dry, and stylish with this perfect pink pair!
Canada Pooch Terry Drying Sweater – L/XL (Pink)
Ultra-absorbent terry cloth to quickly dry your dog after baths, swims, or rainy walks
Soft, breathable, and lightweight – perfect for comfort and warmth
Easy-on design with a secure fit for large to extra-large breeds
Adorably stylish in a vibrant pink for that spa-day vibe at home or on the go
Nuvüa Hands-Free Leash – Pink
Designed for active dog parents – wear it around your waist or across your body
Shock-absorbing bungee leash provides a smoother, safer walk
Adjustable length and sturdy hardware for a custom fit and secure control
Matching pink finish for a coordinated, fashionable look
This duo is perfect for pet parents who love a mix of function, freedom, and flair. Whether it’s post-bath snuggles or hands-free adventures, your pup will be comfy and cute every step of the way.
Starting bid
Crazy Monster 1000-Piece Puzzle – Fun, Frightening & Full of Color!
Get ready for a wild ride with this vibrant and quirky Crazy Monster 1000-piece puzzle! Packed with outrageous creatures, bold colors, and zany details, this puzzle is a challenge and a blast from the first piece to the last.
Features:
Unique Monster Design: A playful collage of wacky, wide-eyed monsters in every shape and size—perfect for lovers of the weird and wonderful
1000 Pieces of Fun: Ideal for puzzle pros or adventurous beginners looking for a colorful challenge
Finished Size: Standard 27" x 20" (approx.) – great for framing and showing off your masterpiece
Family Friendly: A great bonding activity for kids, teens, and adults alike
Whether you're a puzzle enthusiast or just looking for a bold and brainy way to pass the time, this Crazy Monster puzzle delivers hours of screen-free entertainment with a hilariously chaotic twist!
Starting bid
Adjustable Smartphone Holder – Hands-Free Convenience, Anywhere!
Simplify your life with this sleek and sturdy Adjustable Smartphone Holder — perfect for work, video calls, content creation, or casual scrolling.
Features:
Multi-Angle Adjustability: Easily tilt, rotate, or swivel for the perfect viewing angle—portrait or landscape
Height Adjustable: Customize to your ideal height for ultimate comfort
Universal Compatibility: Securely fits most smartphones (iPhone, Samsung, Pixel, and more)
Sturdy & Stable Base: Designed for steady support—no tipping or wobbling
Portable & Foldable: Lightweight and compact for easy travel or desk storage
Perfect for desks, kitchens, nightstands, or on-the-go use, this holder is your go-to tool for hands-free convenience and better ergonomics
Starting bid
Vase Art Print – 15"x12"
Bring calm, natural beauty into your space with this minimalist botanical Vase art print, framed in a soft, light-colored wood that complements any decor style.
Features:
Elegant Botanical Design: A delicate arrangement in a simple vase—perfect for adding a touch of greenery without the maintenance
High-Quality Art Print: Crisp, modern print with soothing blue and neutral tones
Light Wooden Frame: Adds warmth and a clean, natural look that works beautifully with Scandinavian, farmhouse, boho, or modern decor
Size: 15 inches tall x 12 inches wide – great for hanging on a wall or leaning on a shelf or mantel
Versatile Style: Ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, entryways, or offices
A simple yet stunning way to create a serene and stylish atmosphere in your home.
Starting bid
Medium Dogit Brand Pet Cargo Hard Sided pet carrier
Retail value new $199.99
Gently used
24"L x 17" W x 20" T
Starting bid
Hungry for Hockey Limited Edition Autographed Drinkware Collection
A must-have for hockey fans and collectors alike! This limited edition "Hungry for Hockey" set features collectible drinkware autographed by legendary players. The packaging showcases detailed illustrations and includes visible signatures, making it a standout display piece.
Includes autographed items
Original box packaging
Perfect for hockey memorabilia collectors
Great gift for fans of the game!
Score big with this unique collector’s item before it’s gone!
Starting bid
Make snack time quick, healthy, and fun with the Presto PopLite® My Munch Hot Air Popper!
Features:
Fast & Efficient – Pops up to 8 cups of popcorn in about 2 minutes.
Compact Design takes up little space and is ideal if you just want a quick snack, or make enough for the whole family.
Oil-Free Popping – Pops with hot air only — no oil needed for a light, low-fat treat.
Convenient Design – The clear cover doubles as a serving bowl!
Includes: PopLite popper (in a fun teal color) and original instruction manual.
Perfect for dorms, offices, or small kitchens — a great gift for popcorn lovers!
Starting bid
Keep your pup happy and entertained with this premium dog chew duo!
This set includes:
Non toxic Bamboo Powerbone Whale Tail Chew Toy – A fun, durable chew shaped like a whale tail! Made for serious chewers, it's infused with irresistible flavor and designed to support dental health while satisfying natural chewing instincts.
Dentler Antler Dog Chew (Medium) – 100% natural, long-lasting Canadian antler chew. Rich in minerals, it helps clean teeth and keep your dog engaged with a wild nature taste they’ll love!
Perfect for medium-sized adult dogs who love to chew!
Starting bid
Get your pup ready for playtime and walk time with this fun and functional duo!
This set includes:
Multipet Squeakables Blue Hippo Toy – A playful, grunting latex toy that’s perfect for dogs who love squeaky fun! Soft, durable, and great for indoor or outdoor play. Its quirky hippo design and polka dots add extra charm.
XL Comfort & Reflective Dog Collar – Designed for larger breeds, this easy-on collar offers comfort, durability, and reflective stitching for added visibility during nighttime walks. Ideal for everyday wear or training!
A great combo for big dogs who love to squeak, play, and strut their stuff in style!
Starting bid
Perfect for:
• Surprising your pet with a new toy or treats
• Sharing the love with fellow pet parents
• Trying any of our holistic pet foods incl Bold by Nature, Healthy Paws, or a Frozen Raw Bone
• Exploring our holistic remedies and supplements
• Treating your furry family to something special
Starting bid
Multi-Language “Family” Wooden Framed Sign – 16"x7"
Celebrate what matters most with this beautifully crafted wooden sign featuring the word “Family” in multiple languages. A heartfelt piece that honors diversity, unity, and love — perfect for any space in your home.
Features:
Multilingual Design: Showcases the word “Family” in several languages, making it a meaningful statement of inclusivity and connection
Rustic Wooden Frame: Classic farmhouse-inspired wood finish pairs well with both modern and traditional décor
Perfect Size: 16 inches tall x 7 inches wide— ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, or gallery walls
Easy to Display: Lightweight and ready to hang or stand on a shelf
Whether you’re decorating your home or gifting someone special, this sign is a timeless reminder that no matter how you say it, family is everything.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!