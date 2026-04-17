Lunch Order @TacomaniaTO (1-Day ID Tournament | Presented by HopeLeads)

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Made on a soft crusty roll filled with marinated pork with pineapple; sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.
Made on a soft crusty roll filled with ultra-tender, slow-steamed beef, rich and melt-in-your-mouth. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.
Made on a soft crusty roll filled with marinated chicken with pineapple; sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.
Made on a soft crusty roll filled with sautéed mushrooms with peppers, onions, and Mexican spices. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.
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