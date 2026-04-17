Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

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Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

About this event

Lunch Order @TacomaniaTO (1-Day ID Tournament | Presented by HopeLeads)

668 Yonge St

Toronto, ON M4Y 2A6, Canada

Al Pastor (Pork) Tortas
$13

Made on a soft crusty roll filled with marinated pork with pineapple; sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.

Beef Cabeza Torta
$13

Made on a soft crusty roll filled with ultra-tender, slow-steamed beef, rich and melt-in-your-mouth. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.

Chicken Pastor Torta
$13

Made on a soft crusty roll filled with marinated chicken with pineapple; sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.

Mushrooms Torta
$13

Made on a soft crusty roll filled with sautéed mushrooms with peppers, onions, and Mexican spices. Includes cilantro (coriander) and onions -- please add a note to request without either ingredient.

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