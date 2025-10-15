Institute of Public Administration Canada - National Capital Region / Institut d'administration publique du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale

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Institute of Public Administration Canada - National Capital Region / Institut d'administration publique du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale

About this event

Lunch with IPAC-NCR Leaders: Collective Lessons in Leadership 🥗 Dîner avec les leaders d’IPAC-NCR : Leçons collectives en leadership

General Admission
Free

Access to our virtual event. An email containing the meeting invite will be sent closer to the date of the event.

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