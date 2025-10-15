Lunch with IPAC-NCR Leaders: Collective Lessons in Leadership 🥗 Dîner avec les leaders d’IPAC-NCR : Leçons collectives en leadership
Access to our virtual event. An email containing the meeting invite will be sent closer to the date of the event.
Access to our virtual event. An email containing the meeting invite will be sent closer to the date of the event.
Add a donation for Institute of Public Administration Canada - National Capital Region / Institut d'administration publique du Canada - Région de la capitale nationale
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