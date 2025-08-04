Hosted by

1444592 BC Ltd dba Moby's Pub

About this event

Sales closed

Lunker Derby Silent Auction

Pick-up location

124a Upper Ganges Rd, Salt Spring Island, BC V8K 2S2, Canada

Tofino Stay + Dine item
Tofino Stay + Dine
$800

Starting bid

Two nights at Moniker Beach House, sleeps 4, dinner at Shelter Restaurant and lunch at Shed Restaurant. (Summer Blackout Dates)


Value $1400


Donated by Mike Jacobsen - Cassette Cafe Bar

Canucks vs Flames Oct. 9th item
Canucks vs Flames Oct. 9th
$200

Starting bid

Lower bowl Canucks tickets Thursday, Oct. 9 7pm vs Calgary Flames.


Value $380


Donated by Mike Jacobsen - Moby's Pub

Yeti 45 Cooler full of Phillips Beer item
Yeti 45 Cooler full of Phillips Beer
$250

Starting bid

Yeti 45 cooler full of Phillips Tilt and Tilt Light beer! Keep those cans icy. (Colour may not be as shown)


Value $450


Donated by Phillips Brewing Co.

Dickinson SeaBque item
Dickinson SeaBque
$200

Starting bid

The famous SeaBque. There is nothing better than burgers or wieners on a boat.


Value $450


Donated by Dar Kinear - All Out Septic

Aura Free Standing Infrared Heater item
Aura Free Standing Infrared Heater
$250

Starting bid

Stay warm and enjoy a beverage on your patio in the cool fall evenings. Aura infrared plug in heaters are efficient and warm.


Value $650


Donated by Richard Elwell - Salt Spring Home Design Center

Douglas Hammer item
Douglas Hammer
$150

Starting bid

Douglas Hammer built and designed by Todd Douglas Coonrad. Modified side pull, inverted traction face, magnetic nail set.


Value $300


Donated by Alan Maten - ACCE Construction

Ninja Slushi item
Ninja Slushi
$200

Starting bid

Make your own Cassette style slushy margs at home!


Value $400


Donated by Bobby Akerman - Akerman Electric

Vlad Guerrero Blue Jays Jersey + 2 Jays Hats item
Vlad Guerrero Blue Jays Jersey + 2 Jays Hats
$175

Starting bid

Let's Go Jays!!! Get this Vladdy Guerrero Jay's jersey and 2 Blue Jays hats in time for the MLB playoffs.


Value $300


Donated by Darren Lee - SSI Minor Baseball

Milwaukee Drill + Driver Combo item
Milwaukee Drill + Driver Combo
$150

Starting bid

Milwaukee Drill and Driver Combo with charger and carrying bag.


Value $300


Donated by Windsor Plywood

1 Hour of Trucking item
1 Hour of Trucking
$75

Starting bid

1 hour of trucking.


Value $155


Donated by Trevor Kaye Key Pawn Trucking

1 Hour of Trucking item
1 Hour of Trucking
$75

Starting bid

1 hour of trucking.


Value $155


Donated by Trevor Kaye Key Pawn Trucking

1 Hour of Trucking item
1 Hour of Trucking
$75

Starting bid

1 hour of trucking.


Value $155


Donated by Trevor Kaye Key Pawn Trucking

1 Hour Trucking + 12 yards of Gravel item
1 Hour Trucking + 12 yards of Gravel
$450

Starting bid

One hour of trucking and 12 yards of 3/4 crush gravel.


Value $660


Donated by Trevor Kaye - Key Pawn Trucking and Hawthorne Hill Gravel Supplies

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