Lunker Derby Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two nights at Moniker Beach House, sleeps 4, dinner at Shelter Restaurant and lunch at Shed Restaurant. (Summer Blackout Dates)
Value $1400
Donated by Mike Jacobsen - Cassette Cafe Bar
Starting bid
Lower bowl Canucks tickets Thursday, Oct. 9 7pm vs Calgary Flames.
Value $380
Donated by Mike Jacobsen - Moby's Pub
Starting bid
Yeti 45 cooler full of Phillips Tilt and Tilt Light beer! Keep those cans icy. (Colour may not be as shown)
Value $450
Donated by Phillips Brewing Co.
Starting bid
The famous SeaBque. There is nothing better than burgers or wieners on a boat.
Value $450
Donated by Dar Kinear - All Out Septic
Starting bid
Stay warm and enjoy a beverage on your patio in the cool fall evenings. Aura infrared plug in heaters are efficient and warm.
Value $650
Donated by Richard Elwell - Salt Spring Home Design Center
Starting bid
Douglas Hammer built and designed by Todd Douglas Coonrad. Modified side pull, inverted traction face, magnetic nail set.
Value $300
Donated by Alan Maten - ACCE Construction
Starting bid
Make your own Cassette style slushy margs at home!
Value $400
Donated by Bobby Akerman - Akerman Electric
Starting bid
Let's Go Jays!!! Get this Vladdy Guerrero Jay's jersey and 2 Blue Jays hats in time for the MLB playoffs.
Value $300
Donated by Darren Lee - SSI Minor Baseball
Starting bid
Milwaukee Drill and Driver Combo with charger and carrying bag.
Value $300
Donated by Windsor Plywood
Starting bid
1 hour of trucking.
Value $155
Donated by Trevor Kaye Key Pawn Trucking
Starting bid
1 hour of trucking.
Value $155
Donated by Trevor Kaye Key Pawn Trucking
Starting bid
1 hour of trucking.
Value $155
Donated by Trevor Kaye Key Pawn Trucking
Starting bid
One hour of trucking and 12 yards of 3/4 crush gravel.
Value $660
Donated by Trevor Kaye - Key Pawn Trucking and Hawthorne Hill Gravel Supplies
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