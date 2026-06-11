Milton Pickleball Association Inc

Hosted by

Milton Pickleball Association Inc

About this event

Luzz Pickleball Experience Day

71 Loyalist Trl Bldg B

Units B1-B6, Oakville, ON L6H 3R2, Canada

MPA Member 1-3PM
$20

Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Non MPA Member 1-3PM
$35

Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Group Ticket (dedicated court) 1-3 PM
$100

At least 50% registrants must be MPA Members. This ticket guarantees a dedicated court from 1-3PM.


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!