Luzz Pickleball Experience Day

At least 50% registrants must be MPA Members. This ticket guarantees a dedicated court from 1-3PM.





Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.