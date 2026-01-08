Lynx U16 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pair of tickets to NHL game. Love 28, Row A, Seats 1 & 2.
VALUED @ $1000
(Courtesy of Bob-O's Oilfield Services)
Starting bid
Pair of tickets to NHL game. Section 122, Row 12, Seats 7 & 8.
VALUED @ $600
(Courtesy of Big Rig Collision)
Starting bid
Signed Mike Gartner Jersey with a Bottle of Gibson's 12-year-old whiskey.
VALUED @ $ 600
(Courtesy of Wiseman Family)
Starting bid
Premium anti-aging skincare & Vivier deluxe toiletry bag.
VALUED @ $600
(Courtesy of Rejuvaderm)
Starting bid
OK Tire $500 Gift Certificate & 2 Tumblers
VALUED @ $550
(Courtesy of OK Tire)
Starting bid
Lululemon travel pouch & gift card, Alo baseball cap and apple AirPods.
VALUED @ $475
(Courtesy of R&R Diagnostics & Repair and Meghan Robinson Real Estate)
Starting bid
Oil Change & Vehicle Detailing, insulated cooler bag and 2 stainless steel tumblers.
VALUED @ $400
(Courtesy of Nor-Lan Chrysler)
Starting bid
BucketGolf Backyard golf game. $100 Keg Steakhouse gift card
VALUED @ $350
(Courtesy of Centurion Canes & Lifting)
Starting bid
Portable Blackstone 22 inch gas grill.
VALUED @ $250
(Courtesy of Elite Vac & Steam)
Starting bid
4 Free Drop in Spin Classes. Brand name supplements & protein snacks. Workout accessories and apparel.
VALUED @ $300
(Courtesy of True Grit Spin Studio, Supplement King, Popeye's, Meghan Robinson Real Estate)
Starting bid
2 hours in the Off Season, bag of cracked pepper sunflower seeds and practice facility shirt.
VALUED @ $165
(Courtesy of The Off Season)
Starting bid
Four hours of golf simulator time for four people. $50 Edward's Gift Card
VALUED @ $250
(Courtesy of Town Centre Golf & Edward's Factory Outlet)
Starting bid
Mobile metal garden cart filled with flowers, bag of soil and $100 Canadian Gift Card.
VALUED @ $260
(Courtesy of Spirit River Home Hardware and Funk Family)
Starting bid
$25 Fore Seasons gift card, golf swag & putter
VALUED @ $250
(Courtesy of Fore Seasons Indoor Golf & Hoods Crane Rental)
Starting bid
5 Yoga classes, Sand & Fog Diffuser, UGG socks, Lolĕ yoga mat, yoga bag, straw lid water bottle, scented candle & room spray.
VALUED @ $250
(Courtesy of Rooted Heart Studio, Meghan Robinson Real Estate and Wallan Family)
Starting bid
Hair colour package with stylist. Solid color OR partial foils choice. 3 Hair ties with gold detail.
VALUED @ $185
(Courtesy of The Headroom)
Starting bid
Bottle of Baileys Irish Cream. $160 Unveil Hair + Healing Spa Gift Certificate.
VALUED @ $200
(Courtesy of Unveil Hair + Healing)
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for Fine Lines Tattoo & half dozen gourmet cupcakes.
VALUED @ $155
(Courtesy of Fine Lines Tattoo Studio & OMG Cupcakes)
Starting bid
Gourmet Food Gift Basket that also includes a $50 Save-on-foods gift card & $80 Gift Certificate to Grazing Boards.
VALUED @ $220
(Courtesy of Save-on-Foods & Grazing Boards by Andrea)
Starting bid
$100+ worth of Scratch-off tickets & gift box of Jack Daniel's
VALUED @ $120
(Courtesy of Wallan family)
Starting bid
Bottle of Smirnoff Vodka & $50 Gift Certificate to Better Than Fred's.
VALUED @ $200
(Courtesy of Better Than Fred's & Spirit River Hotel Ltd)
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