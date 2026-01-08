Hosted by

Lynx Volleyball Club

About this event

Sales closed

Lynx U16 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10829 104 Ave., Grande Prairie, AB T8V 8J6, Canada

Oilers vs. Nashville item
Oilers vs. Nashville
$10

Starting bid

Pair of tickets to NHL game. Love 28, Row A, Seats 1 & 2.

VALUED @ $1000

(Courtesy of Bob-O's Oilfield Services)

Oilers vs. Florida Panthers item
Oilers vs. Florida Panthers
$10

Starting bid

Pair of tickets to NHL game. Section 122, Row 12, Seats 7 & 8.

VALUED @ $600

(Courtesy of Big Rig Collision)

Jersey & Whiskey item
Jersey & Whiskey
$10

Starting bid

Signed Mike Gartner Jersey with a Bottle of Gibson's 12-year-old whiskey.

VALUED @ $ 600

(Courtesy of Wiseman Family)

Vivier Anti-Aging Skincare Set item
Vivier Anti-Aging Skincare Set
$10

Starting bid

Premium anti-aging skincare & Vivier deluxe toiletry bag.

VALUED @ $600

(Courtesy of Rejuvaderm)

OK Tire Gift Certificate & Tumblers item
OK Tire Gift Certificate & Tumblers
$10

Starting bid

OK Tire $500 Gift Certificate & 2 Tumblers

VALUED @ $550

(Courtesy of OK Tire)

Lululemon item
Lululemon
$10

Starting bid

Lululemon travel pouch & gift card, Alo baseball cap and apple AirPods.

VALUED @ $475

(Courtesy of R&R Diagnostics & Repair and Meghan Robinson Real Estate)

Nor-Lan Maintenance Package item
Nor-Lan Maintenance Package
$10

Starting bid

Oil Change & Vehicle Detailing, insulated cooler bag and 2 stainless steel tumblers.

VALUED @ $400

(Courtesy of Nor-Lan Chrysler)

Keg & Bucket Golf item
Keg & Bucket Golf
$10

Starting bid

BucketGolf Backyard golf game. $100 Keg Steakhouse gift card

VALUED @ $350

(Courtesy of Centurion Canes & Lifting)

Blackstone Grill item
Blackstone Grill
$10

Starting bid

Portable Blackstone 22 inch gas grill.

VALUED @ $250

(Courtesy of Elite Vac & Steam)

True Grit Spin Class & Supplements item
True Grit Spin Class & Supplements
$10

Starting bid

4 Free Drop in Spin Classes. Brand name supplements & protein snacks. Workout accessories and apparel.

VALUED @ $300

(Courtesy of True Grit Spin Studio, Supplement King, Popeye's, Meghan Robinson Real Estate)

Fore Season Bundle item
Fore Season Bundle
$10

Starting bid

2 hours in the Off Season, bag of cracked pepper sunflower seeds and practice facility shirt.

VALUED @ $165

(Courtesy of The Off Season)

Town Centre Golf & Edward's Gift Card item
Town Centre Golf & Edward's Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Four hours of golf simulator time for four people. $50 Edward's Gift Card

VALUED @ $250

(Courtesy of Town Centre Golf & Edward's Factory Outlet)

Flower Cart & Canadian Tire Gift Card item
Flower Cart & Canadian Tire Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Mobile metal garden cart filled with flowers, bag of soil and $100 Canadian Gift Card.

VALUED @ $260

(Courtesy of Spirit River Home Hardware and Funk Family)

Goft Gift Card, Swag & Putter item
Goft Gift Card, Swag & Putter
$10

Starting bid

$25 Fore Seasons gift card, golf swag & putter

VALUED @ $250

(Courtesy of Fore Seasons Indoor Golf & Hoods Crane Rental)

Yoga & Self-Care Package item
Yoga & Self-Care Package
$10

Starting bid

5 Yoga classes, Sand & Fog Diffuser, UGG socks, Lolĕ yoga mat, yoga bag, straw lid water bottle, scented candle & room spray.

VALUED @ $250

(Courtesy of Rooted Heart Studio, Meghan Robinson Real Estate and Wallan Family)

Hair Color item
Hair Color
$10

Starting bid

Hair colour package with stylist. Solid color OR partial foils choice. 3 Hair ties with gold detail.

VALUED @ $185

(Courtesy of The Headroom)

Hair Spa & Baileys item
Hair Spa & Baileys
$10

Starting bid

Bottle of Baileys Irish Cream. $160 Unveil Hair + Healing Spa Gift Certificate.

VALUED @ $200

(Courtesy of Unveil Hair + Healing)

Fine Lines Tattoo & OMG Cupcakes item
Fine Lines Tattoo & OMG Cupcakes
$10

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate for Fine Lines Tattoo & half dozen gourmet cupcakes.

VALUED @ $155

(Courtesy of Fine Lines Tattoo Studio & OMG Cupcakes)

Food Basket & Gift Card item
Food Basket & Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Gourmet Food Gift Basket that also includes a $50 Save-on-foods gift card & $80 Gift Certificate to Grazing Boards.

VALUED @ $220

(Courtesy of Save-on-Foods & Grazing Boards by Andrea)

Lotto Bouquet & Jack Daniel's item
Lotto Bouquet & Jack Daniel's
$10

Starting bid

$100+ worth of Scratch-off tickets & gift box of Jack Daniel's

VALUED @ $120

(Courtesy of Wallan family)

Better Than Fred's Gift Card & Smirnoff item
Better Than Fred's Gift Card & Smirnoff
$10

Starting bid

Bottle of Smirnoff Vodka & $50 Gift Certificate to Better Than Fred's.

VALUED @ $200

(Courtesy of Better Than Fred's & Spirit River Hotel Ltd)

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