Maa'n Events Sign-up Sheet (2025-2026)

6 week workshop for youth, age (10-13 &14-17) to build confidence and resist social pressures. Seats are limited.
Community event to celebrate peace and diversity.
Coming activity: Students in Dialogue with Secularity
September 20th 2025, 5:30 pm
More info: [email protected]
An ongoing interfaith initiative to build bridges between communities. Through shared storytelling and dialogue, participants explore common values and create meaningful joint actions that foster empathy and solidarity.
Next meeting: September 29th from 6-9 pm
Bi-weekly sewing circles where newcomers, refugees, and migrants learn skills, share culture, and build friendships. Some projects are paid opportunities for experienced tailors and sewers.
Practice English weekly online with supportive facilitators. Improve your language skills and connect with new friends from diverse backgrounds.
Family-centered workshops to support families in adapting to Canadian life. Build stronger communication, resolve conflicts, and create a harmonious family environment.
Looking to give back? Join our volunteer team and help with events, youth programs, or community workshops.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing