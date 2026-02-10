District Of Mission Arts Council

Hosted by

District Of Mission Arts Council

About this event

MAC Art Classes 2026

7560 Hurd St

Mission, BC V2V 3H9, Canada

Chinese Watercolour - Feb. 22, 2026 item
Chinese Watercolour - Feb. 22, 2026
$90.95

INSTRUCTOR: Eileen Fong

PRICE: $85 +PST ($80 +PST for members)

DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

(9:30am – 3:30pm with lunch break)

AGES: 12+

DESCRIPTION: Explore the elegance of Chinese watercolour. This hands-on workshop introduces traditional techniques and brushwork. No experience needed—all materials provided.

Fused Glass Easter Bunny & Egg - March 1, 2026 item
Fused Glass Easter Bunny & Egg - March 1, 2026
$80.25

INSTRUCTOR: Victoria Carpenter

PRICE: $75 +PST ($70 +PST for members)

DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 1

(1:00pm – 3:00pm)

AGES: 16+

DESCRIPTION: Create your own beautiful Easter keepsake in this fun, relaxed fused glass class. Using a blank Easter bunny and egg and add your own decorative, creative accents using colourful glass pieces.

Pine Needle Basket Making - March 6 & 7 item
Pine Needle Basket Making - March 6 & 7
$299.60

INSTRUCTOR: Deanna Wium

PRICE: $280 +PST ($275 +PST for members)

DATES: Friday & Saturday, March 6 & 7

(11:00am – 3:00pm)

AGES: 14+

DESCRIPTION: Join Deanna for a 2-day workshop and learn the art of pine needle basket weaving. No experience needed—all materials provided!

Become Friends with Your Pen item
Become Friends with Your Pen
$53.50

INSTRUCTOR: Wendy Mould

PRICE: $50 +PST ($45 +PST for members)

DATES: Saturday, April 18

(9:30am – 1:00pm)

AGES: 12+

DESCRIPTION: Loosen up your lines and explore expressive pen work in this playful drawing workshop. All skill levels welcome—some watercolor included, but ink is the focus.

Fused Glass Sun Catcher with Dangles - May 2, 2026 item
Fused Glass Sun Catcher with Dangles - May 2, 2026
$95.23

INSTRUCTOR: Victoria Carpenter

PRICE: $89 +PST ($84 +PST for members)

DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 2

(1:00pm – 3:00pm)

AGES: 10+

DESCRIPTION: Create a bright and playful fused glass sun catcher in this fun, relaxed class. Work with colourful glass pieces to design a unique hanging artwork.

Mix Media Journal Cover Workshop - June 13, 2026 item
Mix Media Journal Cover Workshop - June 13, 2026
$90.95

INSTRUCTOR: Donna Duvall

PRICE: $85 +PST ($80 +PST for members)

DATE: Friday, June 13

(1:00pm – 2:00pm)

AGES: 13+

DESCRIPTION: Create a unique mixed media journal cover in this hands-on workshop with artist Donna Duvall. Learn layering techniques using paint, texture, and found objects, and leave with a personalized journal and new creative skills. All supplies included!

