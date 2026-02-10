MAC Art Classes 2026

Hosted by
About this event
INSTRUCTOR: Eileen Fong
PRICE: $85 +PST ($80 +PST for members)
DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22
(9:30am – 3:30pm with lunch break)
AGES: 12+
DESCRIPTION: Explore the elegance of Chinese watercolour. This hands-on workshop introduces traditional techniques and brushwork. No experience needed—all materials provided.
INSTRUCTOR: Victoria Carpenter
PRICE: $75 +PST ($70 +PST for members)
DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 1
(1:00pm – 3:00pm)
AGES: 16+
DESCRIPTION: Create your own beautiful Easter keepsake in this fun, relaxed fused glass class. Using a blank Easter bunny and egg and add your own decorative, creative accents using colourful glass pieces.
INSTRUCTOR: Deanna Wium
PRICE: $280 +PST ($275 +PST for members)
DATES: Friday & Saturday, March 6 & 7
(11:00am – 3:00pm)
AGES: 14+
DESCRIPTION: Join Deanna for a 2-day workshop and learn the art of pine needle basket weaving. No experience needed—all materials provided!
INSTRUCTOR: Wendy Mould
PRICE: $50 +PST ($45 +PST for members)
DATES: Saturday, April 18
(9:30am – 1:00pm)
AGES: 12+
DESCRIPTION: Loosen up your lines and explore expressive pen work in this playful drawing workshop. All skill levels welcome—some watercolor included, but ink is the focus.
INSTRUCTOR: Victoria Carpenter
PRICE: $89 +PST ($84 +PST for members)
DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 2
(1:00pm – 3:00pm)
AGES: 10+
DESCRIPTION: Create a bright and playful fused glass sun catcher in this fun, relaxed class. Work with colourful glass pieces to design a unique hanging artwork.
INSTRUCTOR: Donna Duvall
PRICE: $85 +PST ($80 +PST for members)
DATE: Friday, June 13
(1:00pm – 2:00pm)
AGES: 13+
DESCRIPTION: Create a unique mixed media journal cover in this hands-on workshop with artist Donna Duvall. Learn layering techniques using paint, texture, and found objects, and leave with a personalized journal and new creative skills. All supplies included!
