Macaloney's

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new release
Super Fruity, Sweet & Floral
As this is a new expression, there are no tasting notes as yet, however, Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or and Glenmorangie Quinat Ruban are very close expressions.
This was #2 at Tuesday's tasting.
new release
As this is a new expression, there are no tasting notes as yet, however, Graeme notes that it is akin to Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban but with Macaloney super fruit.
This was #4 at Tuesday's tasting.
new release
As this is a new expression, there are no tasting notes as yet. According to Graeme, If you love big peat in Sherry casks, this big Port & Peat is a must-try!
This was #7 at Tuesday's tasting.
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