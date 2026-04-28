Mach1 Life Languages

About this event
This is the perfect first step into the Mach1 coaching world. You’ll receive your complete Life Languages Profile — a powerful, research-backed breakdown of how you communicate, what motivates you, and where you naturally excel.
Plus, the $300 is credited toward an upgrade to the more detailed Mach1 Life Language profiles!
You’ll receive a highly personal 20–30 minute video from Steve after he studies your Life Languages profile in depth. This isn’t generic coaching — Steve digs into your wiring and shows you what you were designed to win at, where your edge is, and exactly what you need to focus on to become a high achiever.
Steve will study you and your spouse's profiles and send you a 40+ minute custom video. He unpacks both of your Life Languages profiles and shows you exactly how each of you is wired — what you’re each designed to win at, the key that unlocks each other’s heart, and how to communicate in ways that strengthen connection instead of strain it. You’ll learn how to support one another’s strengths, reduce unnecessary conflict, and work together as a powerful, unified team.
The Mach1 Life Language Intensive Seminar is an on-site, full-day transformational experience designed to help teams communicate clearly, reduce friction, and operate at their highest potential. Whether you're a business, organization or non-profit wanting to unify and dream for the future, this seminar gives your group a shared language that changes everything. Steve not only unpacks how each individual is wired — what they’re designed to win at and how they’re built to thrive — but also brings group analytics that are truly profound.
(Travel expenses apply. Additional travel days billed at $10,000/day. Christian Churches receive a 50% discount.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!